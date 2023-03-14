Open in App
Ohio State
See more from this location?
Bossip

Animal Assault: Zebra Damn-Near Rips Ohio Man’s Arm Off Before Being Gunned Down By Police Officers

By Jason "Jah" Lee,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UNXmB_0lIpaFdI00

Ladies and gentlemen, this is a FAFO alert.

Working with animals is a serious business. Even the most “domesticated” animal can and will f**k you up under the right circumstances and a man from Ohio recently found himself smack dab in the middle of those circumstances. According to NBC4i, police responded to a call about an who had been attacked by a zebra. Yes, a zebra. If you thought the stripey horses were some punk pretty boys then allow them to reintroduce themselves.

The word “attack” might come off as somewhat innocuous to you on first read but the injury that this man received is more akin to a bear or crocodile attack than a zebra. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 72-year-old Ronald Clifton laying on the ground bleeding severely from below his elbow. When he called 911 for help the dispatcher almost didn’t believe him until he confirmed, “I think he tore my arm off…send a chopper.”

Despite using air horns in an attempt to scare off the wild animal, the zebra was going nowhere and police had to render aid and get Clifton into the ambulance under the watchful eye of the equidae attacker. They were warned by workers not to turn their backs to the zebra because that is when he will attack. After aggressively approaching the officers and refusing to back down, one of the boys in blue grabbed a 12-gauge shotgun and plugged a round into the animal’s head.

Says Dan Beetem, Director of Animal Management at The Wilds:

“Male zebras are territorial. Their job is to get and hold a group of females that he wants to breed, and he’ll be very protective of those against any kind of challenger.”

Police say that Clifton was treated at the hospital in a timely manner and will not lose his arm.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
3 men found bound, gagged, and executed in Ohio, fourth man miraculously survived after being shot in the head; onetime drug lord in custody
Akron, OH5 days ago
Second gun in two days found at Ohio high school
Reynoldsburg, OH23 days ago
German shepherds seeking home after owner dies
Port Clinton, OH16 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL8 days ago
10 Deputies And State Hospital Workers Have Been Charged With Murder After Allegedly Smothering A Black Man To Death
Petersburg, VA2 days ago
Ohio State University student dies during spring break
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL2 days ago
Prophet Or Profit? Bling Bishop Lamor Whitehead Allegedly Forged Documents For A $1.3 Million Mansion With $10 In His Account
Paramus, NJ5 days ago
We Demand Answers: Rasheem Carter’s Body Was Found Decapitated In Mississippi Woods, Cops Say ‘No Foul Play’
Laurel, MS5 days ago
18-year-old killed in South Akron shootout identified
Akron, OH4 days ago
Mother of Jan 6 rioter confronts judge as he’s sentenced to 40 months for spraying chemicals at police
Washington, DC2 days ago
Teacher files lawsuit against Tecumseh Local Schools over incident involving student
New Carlisle, OH3 days ago
The Plot Thickens: Joe Mixon’s Sister’s Boyfriend Charged With Felony Assault For Shooting Teenager In Baller’s Backyard
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Akron woman charged in relation to man's September shooting death in Cascade Valley
Akron, OH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy