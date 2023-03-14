Khlozo Khronicles: Messiest Reactions To Klownery Konstable Khloé Kardashian Praising Trystin’ Thompson In Birthday Post

If the klown shoe fits…

After being embarrassed over and over (and over) again by baby daddy Tristan Thompson , Khloé Kardashian is getting dragged YET AGAIN –this time, over her special birthday message to her ex that immediately sent social media into a frenzy.

You may recall the pair splitting following reports of the NBA player knocking up another woman ( Maralee Nichols ) which, naturally, didn’t stop Khloé from publicly praising her co-parent for being the “best father” despite Nichols claiming he’s never met their son.

“Happy birthday @realtristan13,” Khloé’s message began. “You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles.” She continued: “My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy.”

In her post, Kardashian included never-before-seen photos of Tristan with their son whose name has not yet been revealed. She also blocked out the face of the little one who’s still yet to be shown off to the world.

Khloé’s mom, Kris Jenner , also praised Tristan on her Instagram Story for staying positive despite his devastating loss this year. His mother, Andrea Thompson, died tragically from a heart attack at her Toronto home on January 5.

“Happy Birthday, Tristan! I know this year has been hard so far, but you seem to find the positive and the light amongst the sadness. You look at the glass half full and it has been so great watching you grow as a dad, a friend, a brother, an uncle, and a son,” the 67-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story. “You have shown me such inspiration and many lessons when it comes to how you deal with adversity and challenges that seem insurmountable,” she continued. “You have used these challenges as opportunities to better yourself day by day, and I know how proud your mom is of the man you have become. Thank you for that and for being such a special part of our family. We love you very much!!!”

Seemingly responding to the social media commotion over her birthday post (with the comments turned off), Khloé posted a kissy face selfie with a lipstick print emoji.

At some point, you would think Khloé would stop setting herself up like this but she clearly enjoys getting dragged through the social media streets.

The 38-year-old also reignited speculation that the couple had moved on from Tristan’s rampant infidelity and got back together (again).

However, sources close to the former couple tell Page Six that they’re not back together.

Also worth noting is Marelee Nichols sharing a photo of herself with her and Tristan’s son on her IG stories just hours after Khloé’s birthday message.

Do you think Khloe and Tristan are secretly back together? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to Khloe’s lengthy birthday message on the flip.