Franklin County, AL
WHNT News 19

Three Franklin County female inmates charged with arson

By Kait Newsum,

5 days ago

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. ( WHNT ) — Three female inmates are now facing additional charges after authorities said they started a fire inside the jail.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Corrections Officers noticed the smell of something burning on February 22.

Colbert County Sheriff’s Office assisting in search for two infants

They found a window in the female pod had been set on fire and acted quickly to extinguish the flames. Though the window suffered some damage, no one was injured, officials said.

The following women have all been charged with second-degree arson and destruction of property by a prisoner.

Mettille (Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Hailie Mettille, 25, or Russellville, Arkansas, had already been charged with possession of a controlled substance and first-degree receiving stolen property. Her bond was set at $5,000.

Morgan County Corrections Officer suffers broken arm during ‘inmate assault’
Hall (Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Chassity Hall, 43, Russellville, Alabama, had already been charged with possession of a controlled substance, first-degree drug paraphernalia, fourth-degree theft of property and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Her bond has been set at $5,000.

Crittenden (Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Lacey Crittenden, 24, or Russellville, Alabama, had already been charged with fourth-degree theft of property. Her bond has been set at $5,000.

While it is unclear at this time how the fire was started, authorities say no one was hurt during the incident.

