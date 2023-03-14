Symir Torrence Enters Transfer Portal

On the same day that Syracuse landed the biggest prize in the transfer portal to date in Notre Dame transfer guard JJ Starling, the Orange lost one of its guards to the portal as well. Reserve guard Symir Torrence has entered the portal as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

The 6-3 point guard signed with Marquette out of high school and spent his first years there, appearing in 52 games. He elected to transfer out of that program and landed with his hometown Syracuse Orange, a school that had recruited him out of high school.

He also spent two seasons at SU, appearing in 61 games during that time with one start. This past season his playing time dwindled as the year progressed, and the likelihood he would see significant playing time in 2023-24 was minimal at best.

During his four years of college ball thus far, Torrence averaged 2.3 points, 1.9 assists, 1.4 rebounds and 0.4 steals in 12 minutes per game. He shot 39.8% from the floor overall, 26.7% from beyond the arc and 65.6% from the free throw line. This past season he shot a career high 45.1% from the field and 83.3% from the charity stripe.

