Suns-Bucks Injury Report, Game Preview

The Phoenix Suns play host to the Milwaukee Bucks tonight, and things could get testy for a variety of reasons.

Who: Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns

When: Tuesday, March 14 at 7 PM PST

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Spread: Bucks -1.5 ( SI Sportsbook)

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Josh Okogie (Nasal Fracture) is Available

Torrey Craig (Left Heel Soreness) is Probable

Kevin Durant (Left Ankle Sprain) is Out

Landry Shamet (Right Foot Soreness) is Out

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Grayson Allen (Right Plantar Fascia Soreness) is Out

Goran Dragić (Left Knee Soreness) is Out

Khris Middleton (Right Knee Injury Management) is Out

Game Preview

Both the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks enter the second night of a back-to-back in their Tuesday night battle, though both teams enter in different form.

The Bucks were able to emerge over the West's No. 2 seeded Sacramento Kings last night. They've won their last 20-of-22 games entering Tuesday.

Standing at 49-19, the Bucks have the league's best record as the regular season starts to wrap up.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is fourth in the league in scoring (31.5 points per night) and third in rebounds per night with 11.9. He's considered to be one of the top MVP candidates in the NBA.

Milwaukee center Brook Lopez is third in the league in blocks with 2.5 per night.

As a team, nobody controls the boards like the Bucks do, snatching a league-best 49 rebounds per game. They're also fourth in points differential with +4.0.

The Suns will try to use their fourth-ranked defense (111.3 points allowed per night) after suffering consecutive losses for the first time since mid January. Still without Kevin Durant, Phoenix will have to prepare for one of the best teams in the league coming to their building.

“It’s the NBA we know what we are up against and you it's nobody's first rodeo so you know get some rest get some energy and get back tomorrow and hash it out," said Josh Okogie following the game vs Golden State.

Suns-Bucks is a huge matchup for a few different reasons, though all eyes will be on Bucks forward Jae Crowder as he makes his first appearance at the Footprint Center since being traded at the deadline. Crowder opted to sit out the regular season while Phoenix tried to find a trade partner.