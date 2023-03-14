Derry, NH firefighters rush to free girl trapped by falling tree during nor'easter

Tree falls on child in NH, barn collapses in Dracut during nor'easter 02:37

DERRY, N.H. – Firefighters and police officers used chainsaws, shovels, and their bare hands to free a young girl who was trapped by a falling tree in New Hampshire during a powerful March nor'easter.

It happened Tuesday just before 2 p.m. on Kilrea Road.

A child was trapped by a falling tree in Derry, N.H. Derry Fire Department

The 6-year-old girl and her mother were playing in the backyard when the tree snapped and fell on them. The mother was able to free herself.

She told WBZ she was hysterical, but her daughter remained calm as she was trapped between the family car and the tree. "She's fine she just has a bump on her head. She's good actually which is surprising," her mom Brianna said.

It took a total of 16 firefighters and three police officers about 20 minutes to free the girl from underneath the tree.

The girl was brought to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment. Firefighters said she suffered minor injuries and "was found to be in good spirits."

"Very thankful," Brianna said. "She is the world to me. My only kid."