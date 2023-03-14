Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
CBS Boston

This Josh McDaniels-Darren Waller trade tidbit is wild

By CBSBoston.com Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PJGSD_0lIpTPkL00

BOSTON -- Perhaps the biggest move in the NFL on Tuesday was not a free-agent signing but rather a trade, as the Raiders sent star tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants.

The Raiders are receiving only a third-round pick for Waller, who's under contract for the next four seasons. For a player who was a Pro Bowler in 2020, that's an awfully low return.

But one tidbit about the deal might help explain why the Raiders were willing to execute the trade.

According to The Athletic's Vic Tafur, Waller had gotten upset with Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels for accidentally telling the media that Waller was getting married.

"Waller was upset with McDaniels when the Las Vegas Review-Journal posted a story announcing the wedding was scheduled later in the week," Tafur tweeted, regarding McDaniels' comments at the Scouting Combine. "The couple had not publicly announced their plans to get married."

Waller married WNBA star Kelsey Plum, who plays for the Las Vegas Aces. Now, instead of being sports stars together in Sin City, they'll be separated by about 2,500 miles after Waller was traded away.

Tafur didn't specify that the spat between Waller and McDaniels was the primary reason for the trade, but he noted that the timing was "interesting."

Interesting, indeed.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Former WBZ employees tied to Boston Strangler speak out as movie is released
Boston, MA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jimmy Garoppolo drops Super Bowl truth bomb after signing with Raiders
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Emmitt Smith Has Strong Words For Cowboys After Ezekiel Elliott Release
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Sports World Is Praying For Shaquille O'Neal Tonight
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT14 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Reportedly in Escrow on a $64 Million Los Angeles Manse
Los Angeles, CA12 days ago
Jimmy G sends 49ers parting message in first Raiders presser
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, posts photo from ‘happy place’ after Buccaneers deal
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Jimmy Garoppolo thanks 49ers; George Kittle bids farewell to former teammates
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Raiders Could Have Most Draft Picks Since 1988
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Belong to One of LA’s Most Exclusive Private Member’s Clubs
Los Angeles, CA17 days ago
Packers Sign Rocket-Fast Safety
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Chargers Starting Linebacker Opts to Sign With Division Rival in Free Agency
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
A Former Warner Bros. Exec Just Listed His Sprawling Calabasas Ranch for $25 Million
Calabasas, CA6 days ago
Odell Beckham Jr. Is Being Linked To An AFC East Team
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Best Available Free Agents at Packers’ Positions of Need
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
NFL rumors: Raiders considering former first-round pick for QB room
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Bears’ asking price to Raiders for No. 1 pick revealed
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Pau Gasol has scathing response to LeBron James missing Lakers jersey retirement ceremony
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy