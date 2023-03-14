Sources: Caleb Odom Plans Visit With Vols

Four-star tight end Caleb Odom is one of the biggest risers in the 2024 class. According to sources, he has planned an unofficial visit with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Carrollton High School in northwest Georgia. Learn the school name, pray on the school name; every major college program in America already is. They are home to some top talents across future recruiting classes and are coming off a state championship appearance.

Freshman phenom Julian Lewis garners the headlines, and rightfully so. He's one of the best young quarterback prospects we've had, but his top pass catcher is also impressive. 2024 tight end Caleb Odom is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the class and is beginning to get major interest.

Odom measures 6-6 and 215 pounds with a basketball background. He's more of an athletic freak than a tight end at this point; Odom easily high-points the football and makes plays after the catch.

Caleb Odom, 2024 TE, on a March unofficial visit with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Tennessee wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope offered him last summer , but there hasn't been much smoke between the two sides. Odom recently visited Alabama, has an official visit set with Georgia, and is getting other top interest, which made the Vols' quiet front confusing.

That figures to change. Sources confirm to Volunteer Country that Odom will be on campus on April 1 for an unofficial visit. No future plans have been made, but an excellent showing could entice Odom to an official visit this summer. Those who know the situation said that new tight ends coach Alec Abeln has been active with Odom, pushing for his services . We will see how far the interest goes, but Tennessee is firmly fighting for one of the cycle's best pass catchers.

