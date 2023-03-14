Sources: Caleb Odom Plans Visit With Vols

Four-star tight end Caleb Odom is one of the biggest risers in the 2024 class. According to sources, he has planned an unofficial visit with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Carrollton High School in northwest Georgia. Learn the school name, pray on the school name; every major college program in America already is. They are home to some top talents across future recruiting classes and are coming off a state championship appearance.
That figures to change. Sources confirm to Volunteer Country that Odom will be on campus on April 1 for an unofficial visit. No future plans have been made, but an excellent showing could entice Odom to an official visit this summer. Those who know the situation said that new tight ends coach Alec Abeln has been active with Odom, pushing for his services . We will see how far the interest goes, but Tennessee is firmly fighting for one of the cycle's best pass catchers.
