North Branch, MN
County News Review

Suspect identified in Fish Lake Township shooting

By John Wagner,

5 days ago

On Tuesday, March 14 the Chisago County Sheriff's Office released the name of a suspect in the Fish Lake Township shooting.

According to information from the sheriff's office regarding the homicide investigation of the shooting, which took place on Brunswick Road on Sunday, March 5, the shooter has been identified as Kenneth George Koslowski of North Branch.

Koslowski was located deceased in rural Dakota County on Saturday, March 4 from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was a relative to the homicide victims.

The gun used during his apparent suicide was forensically linked to the evidence at the triple homicide scene. Investigators also determined that Koslowski was in the area during the time of the homicides.

The investigation into possible motives and whether any other persons may have been involved continues. The Chisago County Sheriff’s Investigations Unit and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.

Click here to read the initial reports regarding the homicides, including the names of the three individuals who were killed and other details regarding the shooting.

