Gov. Polis announces bill designed to help fill jobs and provide initial training

By CBSColorado.com Staff,

5 days ago

00:29

Gov. Jared Polis announced a new bill on Tuesday, which is designed to help fill jobs, while providing additional training to Coloradans.

A major part of the bipartisan plan is through a scholarship initiative that provides $1,500 to each student toward an approved training provider in the state.

The bill is also building the state's "Care Forward Colorado" program, which already provides additional training to individuals in healthcare fields.

Lawmakers say the program will serve close to $15,000 students in the class of 2024.

