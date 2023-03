A Lake County man is a millionaire after winning a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

William Rundall claimed the $1 million prize after purchasing his winning ticket from the Food Mart, located at 13512 Georgia Avenue in Astatula.

The 69-year-old Astatula man chose to receive his winning as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire.

Scratch-off games have made up 77% of tickets sale in the 2021-2022 fiscal years.

Since its inception, scratch-off games have generated more than $17.69 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

