Patriots Free Agency: Sign Broncos-Ex Offensive Tackle

Swing tackle Calvin Anderson is about to return to the New England Patriots for his second tour of duty with the organization.

The move marks New England’s first addition from outside the organization for the 2023 season.

Anderson entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Patriots in 2019. Unfortunately, his stay in New England lasted only two weeks as he was released by the team to accommodate the arrivals of offensive tackle Jared Veldheer and wide receiver Dontrelle Inman.

Anderson was swiftly claimed by the New York Jets, where he would remain until being signed off their practice squad by the Broncos. Throughout the next four season, the Texas product saw action in 41 games making 12 starts.

Anderson’s best season came in 2022, where he played on 47 percent of the Broncos’ offensive snaps — most of which came at left tackle. Per Pro Football Focus , he gave up two sacks last season as well as 15 additional quarterback pressures.

Anderson is expected to fill a swing role along the Patriots offensive line, with the chance to compete for a starting. New England’s line struggled to maintain continuity for much of the 2022 season. Free agent Isaiah Wynn, who is likely to sign with a new team in the coming days, missed eight games while dealing with a foot injury. Wynn’s injury left both Yodny Cajuste and Conor McDermott to carry the load at right tackle. Starting left tackle Trent Brown committed a total of nine penalties, contributing to the team’s difficulties at the tackle position. Left guard Cole Strange experienced some rookie growing pains, yet performed well alongside center David Andrews. Michael Onwenu was the line’s best and most consistent contributor at right guard.

Anderson appears to be excited to return to the place in which his pro football journey began. In fact, shortly after his announced signing with the Pats, he took to social media to make a promise to Patriots nation.

With his return to New England, Anderson will join Andrews, Onwenu, Strange, Brown, Kody Russey, Chasen Hines, Andrew Stueber James Ferentz and Conor McDermott — who recently signed a deal to remain with the Pats — under contract for 2023.

The Pats offensive line will be coached by former Oregon assistant head coach Adrian Klemm, who was hired by the team in February .

