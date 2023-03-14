Judge approves public release of Baltimore Catholic church sex abuse report with redactions
By CBS Baltimore Staff,
5 days ago
BALTIMORE - A Baltimore Circuit Court judge approved the release of the Catholic church sex abuse report with the proposed redactions submitted by the Maryland Attorney General's Office.
There is no timeline, however, on when the report will be released.
The redactions include omitting names of people who are living and "are accused of abuse, hiding abuse, enabling abuse, assisting in the cover-up of abuse, or protecting abusers from the consequences of their action."
"The Archdiocese supports the process outlined by the court and will continue to fully cooperate with the Attorney General," the Baltimore Archdiocese said in a statement. "As we anticipate the release of the report we remain in prayerful solidarity with victim-survivors and pray the report assists in healing."
In his previous ruling, Judge Taylor said releasing the report is in the interest of justice, partly because the "only form of justice that may now be available is a public reckoning."
"This will help us say that shame, that guilt, that fear doesn't belong in me," said David Lorenz, Maryland for SNAP. "It belongs at the foot of the church and it will help us move that fear, that guilt, that shame and put it where it belongs because it doesn't belong on us."
