Warriors coach Steve Kerr praises Klay Thompson’s performance vs. Suns

By Ed Easton Jr.,

5 days ago
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns have been a consistent thorn in the side of the Golden State Warriors this season before Monday night’s victory. A statement win at home over a team they are styling with for postseason positioning could be the catalyst to light a fire under the squad heading down the home stretch.

The firepower was clearly on the Warriors’ side with the first-half eruption of Klay Thompson. Thompson scored 33 of his 38 points in the first two quarters of play in the Warriors’ 123-112 victory over the rival Suns. The hot start reminded the entire league of the explosive ability of the multiple-time NBA All-Star.

The impressive showing was saluted throughout social media, but it also impacted head coach Steve Kerr. The Warriors’ play-caller spoke with reporters after the game praising Thompson’s recent play.

“I just think Klay has been in such a great place now for a while for several months. And the two early Phoenix losses, he really struggled and showed a lot of frustration,” Kerr told reporters. “So I know it felt good for him to have that huge first half, regardless of who we were playing, but as I said, this is a division rival and a team that’s beating us three straight, so we knew how big a game it was, and Klay knew how big it was. And you know, he came out and set the tone.”

Thompson has had a competitive rivalry with Suns guard Devin Booker as he notably was ejected from an early season game for confronting him. There was extra motivation to perform with the nationally televised game, and the Warriors still clawing for a playoff spot in the crowded western conference.

