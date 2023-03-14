This ‘Beyond Amazing’ Spider-Man exhibit is coming to Kansas City. Here’s what to expect

Want to see the Spider-verse come to life in Kansas City, check out the Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing The Exhibit coming to Union Station this May. The upcoming exhibit will span the life of Spider-Man from his creation in 1962 through today.

The exhibit was created by Disney and Marvel Entertainment and is slated to open on May 26. This will be the exhibit’s very first time on display since it debuted last year in San Diego in celebration of the superhero’s 60th anniversary.

“The exhibit was actually created for ComiCon in San Diego. It was so successful there that they decided to turn it into our touring exhibition. So we’ll be the first stop on the touring exhibition,” Union Station spokesperson Lauren Kovarna said.

The showcase will have original art, displays, photo opportunities and tell the story of how Spider-Man has evolved over time. There will even be some costumes from some of Spider-Man’s most popular movies, including the Green Goblin’s mask, according to Kovarna.

The Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing The Exhibit will be open from May 26 until Oct. 1. Tickets are on sale now. Joseph Eley/Courtesy of Union Station

There will also be a few interactive displays for younger children, including a look at the new Spider-verse, cartoon versions of the superhero. For those interested in learning more about the lore and history of the creators who made Spider-Man possible, there will also be a timeline of his evolution through pop-culture.

“Who doesn’t love Spider-Man, he’s one of the most recognizable superheroes worldwide. There’s a Spider-Man for every generation,” Kovarna said.

Spider-Man’s creators, artist Steve Ditko and writer Stan Lee, both passed away in 2018. Spider-Man comics continue to be bestsellers decades after the character’s creation and the most recent live action adventure, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which featured multiple iterations of the character, was the highest-grossing film of 2021. The newest animated feature, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” is slated for release in June.

How to get tickets to the Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing The Exhibit

The exhibit will be open from May 26 until Oct. 1. Tickets are on sale now and start at $15 for Union Station members, $24 for adults and $20 for children ages 3 to 12 and seniors over 55 years old. There is also an early bird special so any adult tickets bought before March 26 will be available for $22.

The hours of the exhibit will be 10 am until 5 p.m. and it’s suggested that guests reserve about 120 minutes to get through the entire exhibition.

“We’re excited to be the world premiere of the touring exhibition,” Kovarna said. “We’re expecting a big draw from across the region. And it’s obviously family friendly and that’s important to us as part of our mission.”

To buy tickets and learn more, visit here.