Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Kansas City Star

Was KCPD too late in raising alarm after Jayden Robker went missing? What experts say

By Anna Spoerre,

5 days ago

From the time 13-year-old Jayden Robker disappeared in Kansas City’s Northland, it took four days for the Kansas City Police Department to alert the public that he was missing.

For Jayden’s mother, Heather Robker , that was too long to wait.

After five weeks of searching for her son , Robker’s fears were confirmed Friday when his body was found in a pond surrounded by a wooded area about a mile from their home near Northwest Plaza Drive and Northwest Plaza Avenue.

Since then, one missing persons advocate has echoed Robker’s feeling that police should have notified the public sooner. Kansas City police have said they were delayed by difficulty in obtaining a recent photo of him from the family.

Derrica Wilson, co-founder of the Black & Missing Foundation, said police should have put out a news release the night Jayden was reported missing. Later, when a photo became available, they could have put out an updated flier, she said.

“There’s no such thing as small information,” Wilson said. “Everything is critical . . . I think it could’ve made a huge difference, because someone may have seen this young man.”

Christopher Boyer, executive director of the nonprofit National Association For Search And Rescue , said an up-to-date photo is “abolutely essential” when putting out a public notice on a missing person.

“Typical policy for most police departments is ‘if we don’t have a picture, then we’re probably not going to go sending out that missing person flier,’” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GGV6h_0lIpEvGK00
Jayden Robker disappeared after leaving home on his RazorX DLX electric skateboard to sell some Pokémon cards, his family says. He was reported missing later that day. The Kansas City Police Department

The Kansas City Police Department’s handling of missing persons cases has long been a source of frustration for families, social activists and neighborhood leaders who say police are often not responsive to their concerns, especially in cases of missing people who are Black.

Many advocates who study the best practices in the field say every department should have strategies for alerting community members of missing persons and communicating with them during a search.

After Jayden’s body was found in a pond not far from his neighborhood, just across U.S. 169 highway near North Broadway and Northwest Englewood Road in Gladstone, police said a preliminary autopsy showed no “obvious signs of foul play.”

The cause of death remained unknown while the investigation continued.

Jayden last seen Feb. 2

Jayden’s family has said they last saw him on Feb. 2 at their home in the Lakeview Terrace neighborhood.

He got off the school bus around 2:30 p.m. that Thursday afternoon and was seen by Robker’s husband in their home as the teen rushed in and out and took off on his RazorX DLX electric skateboard to sell some Pokémon cards.

He never returned.

At 3:30 p.m. he was seen at the nearby QuikTrip, less than a mile from their home and from the site where his body would be found more than a month later. Robker, police and a manager at the convenience store have said Jayden was seen on surveillance video visiting the bathroom and then heading east past the Family Dollar next door.

About 10:40 p.m. Robker woke up for her night shift at work and discovered her son missing. She called police.

Kansas City detectives immediately began investigating the case that night, said Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

But they did not release a notice to the public about the missing teen until after the weekend.

Carlisle has said the reason Jayden’s flier wasn’t posted immediately by the police department’s communications team was that Robker couldn’t find a current photo of him right away.

Robker acknowledged the problem finding a photo but said she wishes police would have put out a public release sooner.

Four days passed, from Thursday to Monday, before the family tracked down a photo and police circulated a news release asking the public for help finding Jayden.

Did KCPD wait too long?

Wilson, the co-founder of Black & Missing Foundation , says it is true photos are critical to a missing persons case. But not every family will have one readily available for police.

“That should not deter law enforcement from putting out information about this missing child,” Wilson said. “It still should not deter law enforcement from being that gatekeeper and releasing that public notification.”

Any descriptive details, such as height, weight, what the person was last seen wearing, can help, she said.

And once released, a public notice about a missing person can be updated with new information and photos.

That is what could have been done in Jayden’s case, she said.

“I think it could’ve made a huge difference, because someone may have seen this young man.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CqcWb_0lIpEvGK00
Heather Robker, center, speaks to a boy while searching for her son Jayden on March 5. She has said she wishes police acted sooner to notify the public he was missing. Nick Wagner/nwagner@kcstar.com

Boyer, the executive director of National Association For Search And Rescue, said he doesn’t think the police department was wrong to wait for a photo.

Waiting for the photo is worthwhile, Boyer argued, so police can “screen the nuisance calls out. So they don’t waste time on bad calls. They can spend and focus their time on real calls that are affecting the case.”

And, as in Jayden’s case, police can search for the missing person even if they have not yet sent out a public notice.This can take many forms, including investigating through technology, canvassing, checking surveillance cameras, searching social media activity.

“In this case, I’m betting the picture with the public would not have made a difference in the outcome, necessarily,” Boyer said. “But it’s certainly something to consider.”

Maureen Reintjes joined the search for Jayden on March 5 when about 50 people gathered to canvass the Lakeview Terrace neighborhood where the family lives.

As executive director of Missouri Missing, an organization that supports families of missing people, Reintjes said in her experience, in cases of missing teens and adults, police often “sit on it a little bit longer thinking the person is going to show up, and most of the time they do.”

In Jayden’s case, she said, there were obvious delays.

“In my books you should always play to the worst scenario, and rejoice when the best scenario happens,” she said. “But if you play to the worst scenario, you could save a life.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO newsLocal Kansas City, MO
Worker struck and killed by front end loader Friday at Kansas City waste disposal site
Kansas City, MO23 hours ago
Two people killed in car wreck after vehicle reverses on Platte County interstate
Kansas City, MO23 hours ago
Kansas City police were asking for the public’s help locating missing woman last seen Sunday
Kansas City, MO5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Video shows vehicle dump homicide victim in street Wednesday night in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Homicide investigation opened after 18-year-old shot in Kansas City dies at hospital
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Family mourns homicide victim, plans vigil
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Kansas City man accused of beating neighbor to death found ‘covered’ in blood: Charges
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
30-year-old killed in northeast Kansas City homicide
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
‘I don’t see a pistol.’ Video shows Independence police shoot and kill man after chase
Independence, MO1 day ago
One fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Family Dollar parking lot in Kansas City: Police
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
Woman killed Tuesday night after disturbance in Kansas City’s Lykins neighborhood: Police
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
‘We just couldn’t carry on.’ Kansas City area BBQ expanded a year ago. Now it’s closed
Kansas City, KS2 days ago
Driver was ‘cut many breaks’ before crash that killed 2, including KC officer: Police
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
3 KC area restaurants temporarily shut down for code violations. One had cockroaches
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Man shot, killed in front of Family Dollar in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
Kansas City Police lawyer accused of withholding public records leaves department
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
KC man charged after allegedly shooting man who was later found dumped at intersection
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Family shares photos of KC man killed a year ago, hoping to help police find his killer
Kansas City, MO5 days ago
Head-on collision Saturday morning leaves two people seriously injured in Lenexa
Lenexa, KS1 day ago
Home some call halfway house sparks debate in Hickman Mills neighborhood
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Kansas City police seek public’s help to find 61-year-old man missing since Wednesday
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Photos: Chilly Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day parade requires extra layers of green
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Accidental shooting victim identified as Topeka 501 student
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Kansas City has lots to brag about. As NFL Draft Day approaches, let’s aim even higher | Opinion
Kansas City, MO4 hours ago
Tenants at apartments in northeast Kansas City asked to pay double rent or leave
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
KC man fired automatic weapon at police during high-speed chase
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Mother of Kansas City teen speaks out after son’s body found
Kansas City, MO5 days ago
Girls’ confidence drops as they grow up. Our Kansas City camp turns them into leaders | Opinion
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend at Kansas City home with kids present
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
Update on KCTV5 morning anchor Gina Bullard
Kansas City, MO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy