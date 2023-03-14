Chargers News: RT Trey Pipkins III Resigning With LA For 3 years, $21.25 million

Chargers bring back one of their most important pieces this offseason.

The Los Angeles Chargers have been home to RT Trey Pickens for the first four years of his career and will continue as they agreed to a new deal upon his free agency on Tuesday. He came to agreement with the front office on a 3 year deal worth about $21.25 million.

The news was first provided by the NFL's Lindsey Thiry.

Pipkins is coming off of the best season of his career where he started in 14 matches and was able to protect quarterback Justin Herbert to the best of his abilities as he allowed just two sacks and eight quarterback hits in 2022. He was viewed as one of the top targets for the Chargers to bring back considering his clear improvement over his first years in the league.

Considering Pipkins' upside and work ethic, it is surprising to see LA retain him on such a budget. However, he does come from humble beginnings as he attended a division II school for college in Sioux Falls and got drafted by the franchise in the third round.

Pipkins has been making his presence felt on the right side of the field. He is just 26-years-old and has a solid frame, standing at 6'6 and weighing 306 pounds. Prior to last year's training, Pipkins was very vocal about his offseason improvements and made it clear he was looking to start. He was able to achieve just that and also another new deal following his first rookie contract.

Fans took to Twitter to celebrate his new contract as well !