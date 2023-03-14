‘Outlast’: Amber Says She Brought ‘Emotional and Mental Strength’ to Her Alliance With Jill

There are some apparent skills that would help you survive on Netflix’s Outlast. But if you don’t have the mental strength to stick it out, then the other skills don’t matter. Amber Asay talked about her dynamic with Jill Ashock and what she learned.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Outlast Season 1 Episode 8.]

Jill Ashock and Amber Asay on ‘Outlast’ | Netflix

Amber Asay’s history before ‘Outlast’

Some of the 16 contestants had backgrounds that prepared them for survival, like hunting or fishing. That wasn’t the case for Asay, but she revealed she’s a different type of survivor.

“I am a recovering heroin addict,” she said in the first episode of the reality TV show. “I’m a felon. I’m a survivor. Through that, I’ve seen some really dark sides of humanity.” She later revealed that she was shot in the face by an ex-boyfriend and survived.

Unlike on Survivor, the cast had to immediately pick their teammates. Justin Court pulled Ashock into his team, and she pulled in Asay. They along with Lee Ettinger, became Camp Alpha. They aimed to outlast Camp Bravo, Camp Charlie, and Camp Delta.

But not all the players on the team got along. It was obvious that Asay and Ashock were closer to each other than to the men.

Amber says she kept Jill ‘on track’ on ‘Outlast’

The show portrayed Ashock as the leader of their duo. Asay talked to Tudum about her strengths in the wilderness.

“I feel like what I brought was more of the emotional and mental strength to keep us on track when people were starting to crack up, because a resilience of spirit is what I had,” the yoga instructor said.

“The outdoor skills I have I learned in Alaska, and that was because of Jill. So when Jill goes out and hunts, I’m going to go forage. We’re that support for each other through the end,” she continued.

Fans catch a glimpse of this dynamic when Ashock and Asay had hard times. The yoga instructor would usually listen to the private investigator vent. She also was great at keeping pace for them when they hiked.

Which ‘Outlast’ team wins season 1?

Camp Alpha was whittled down to Ashock and Asay. The final episode showed they had to race Camp Charlie to the finish line to win $1 million after 36 days.

Camp Charlie had more players with Nick Radner, Seth Lueker, and Paul Preece. They hiked through the water while Camp Alpha hiked through the forest. It was close, but Camp Charlie won.

Ashock and Asay were disappointed in the loss but found comfort in each other. “You can ask me today,” Ashock told the camera. “You can ask me tomorrow. You can ask me in 20 years, I will always tell you…yes, I will still choose her.”

Ashock was previously given a chance to leave Camp Alpha for Camp Charlie. She turned it down because she wanted to continue working with Asay.

“I’ll take you over that money any day,” Ashock told Asay. They hugged as the winners left by helicopter.