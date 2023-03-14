Open in App
Athens, GA
The Albany Herald

UGA Precision Ag Conference addresses global issues

By David Mitchell UGA/CAES,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42hHDI_0lIpBzyH00
The University of Georgia’s Institute for Integrative Precision Agriculture will host global thought leaders at its Integrative Precision Agriculture Conference May 18-19. Special Photo

ATHENS — The Integrative Precision Agriculture International Conference — Local Solutions Through Global Advances will be held May 18-19 at the University of Georgia Center for Continuing Education and Hotel. Hosted by UGA’s Institute for Integrative Precision Agriculture, the conference will feature speakers who solve problems around the globe and offer new perspectives on common challenges in the field.

Crop and livestock farms throughout Georgia are in a perpetual exchange of ideas and innovations to solve challenges that have tangible impacts on the state’s — and the country’s — food supply.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EHUUh_0lIpBzyH00
