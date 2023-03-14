Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
FadeawayWorld.net

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Shooting Free Throws Ahead Of Lakers vs. Pelicans Game

By Aaron Abhishek,

5 days ago

James was also reported to have hit the weight room and focused on rehab work prior to the shootaround.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James appears to be well on his way to taking the court for the Los Angeles Lakers sooner than expected.

Ahead of the team's skirmish against the New Orleans Pelicans , the veteran was seen practicing free throws at the Smoothie King Center on Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, James was also reported to have hit the weight room and focused on rehab work prior to the shootaround. This had fans hopeful that 'The King' would return to action soon.

Some fans couldn't believe what they were seeing.

One fan called it already.

A fan sounded the warning gong soon after.

For some, the news was pretty much the best thing they had heard all day and believed that his arrival would massively bolster the Lakers' chances of making the playoffs.

Earlier, James had taken on Instagram to share an animated post of him recovering in a bacta tank of sorts. Now, his practice clip further adds icing on the cake for the Lakers faithful.

The Lakers Have Done Well Without LeBron James

Credit where it's due, the Lakers have held fort admirably in LeBron James' absence. The forward last played on February 26 against the Dallas Mavericks before going down with an ankle injury.

In his absence, LA showed enough spunk and has been 4-3 since his injury. The likes of D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Davis have been playing their part to perfection, and the team stringing up wins now sees them 33-35 and placed in a three-way tie for the ninth seed. A win on Tuesday will see them inch closer to the fifth seed.

The Lakers will hope that James' return comes just before they hit the playoffs. The team has 14 games remaining, but the slate isn't exactly the easiest.

But given their recent run of form, the team has the necessary firepower to make the postseason, and with a healthy James incoming, the side might just go the distance.

