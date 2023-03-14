Raiders To Sign Former Patriots Wide Receiver To Three-Year Deal, per Report

GM Dave Ziegler is crafting a new-look Las Vegas Raiders for the coming season.

Las Vegas is set to acquire Jimmy Garoppolo and has reportedly dealt Darren Waller to the New York Giants. In a move to further transform the team's offense, former New England Patriot Jakobi Meyers will sign a three-year deal.

Ian Rapoport of The NFL Network had the details.

"The Raiders are signing Patriots FA WR Jakobi Meyers to a 3-year deal with $33M with $21M guaranteed," Rapoport reported.

"Another NE-Las Vegas tie-in, and a weapon for Jimmy Garoppolo. The deal was negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey."

A product of NC State, Meyers had spent the entirety of his four-season career under Bill Belichick. He had earned just over $6 million combined to this point in his career, so his reported deal with Las Vegas will be life-changing money for the 26-year-old.

Meyers received fewer targets and receptions in 2022 than he had in the previous season. Still, he was able to do more with less, finding the end zone a career-high six times.

The loss of Meyers is one that has some Pats fans scratching their heads.

"It’s wild to me that the Patriots gave Nelson Agholor a 2-year/$26 million contract but couldn’t offer Jakobi Meyers 3-year/$33 million contract. What are we doing," one fan lamented .