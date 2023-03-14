Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
Athlon Sports

Raiders To Sign Former Patriots Wide Receiver To Three-Year Deal, per Report

By Milo Taibi,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZzVxO_0lIpAy3L00

GM Dave Ziegler is crafting a new-look Las Vegas Raiders for the coming season.

Las Vegas is set to acquire Jimmy Garoppolo and has reportedly dealt Darren Waller to the New York Giants. In a move to further transform the team's offense, former New England Patriot Jakobi Meyers will sign a three-year deal.

Ian Rapoport of The NFL Network had the details.

"The Raiders are signing Patriots FA WR Jakobi Meyers to a 3-year deal with $33M with $21M guaranteed," Rapoport reported.

"Another NE-Las Vegas tie-in, and a weapon for Jimmy Garoppolo. The deal was negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey."

A product of NC State, Meyers had spent the entirety of his four-season career under Bill Belichick. He had earned just over $6 million combined to this point in his career, so his reported deal with Las Vegas will be life-changing money for the 26-year-old.

Meyers received fewer targets and receptions in 2022 than he had in the previous season. Still, he was able to do more with less, finding the end zone a career-high six times.

The loss of Meyers is one that has some Pats fans scratching their heads.

"It’s wild to me that the Patriots gave Nelson Agholor a 2-year/$26 million contract but couldn’t offer Jakobi Meyers 3-year/$33 million contract. What are we doing," one fan lamented .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
Raiders Turned Down Blockbuster Trade For No. 1 Pick, per Report
Las Vegas, NV5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two-time NFL champ: Here’s the move that puts Patriots back in Super Bowl hunt
Foxborough, MA2 days ago
Jerry Jeudy Rumors: Yet Another Report Connects Patriots To WR
Denver, CO2 days ago
Missouri fan wears inappropriate shirt to NCAA Tournament game
Columbia, MO2 days ago
NFL Rumors: Cowboys Acquire Former Patriots Wideout In Trade
Dallas, TX9 hours ago
Cowboys Have Reportedly Made Decision On Odell Beckham Jr. Pursuit
Dallas, TX3 hours ago
Robert Griffin III Names One Player Cowboys 'Have To' Draft
Dallas, TX4 hours ago
Chiefs Sign Former Buccaneers Starter To One-Year Deal, per Report
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Look: NCAA Tournament Game Draws Embarrassing Crowd On Sunday
Cincinnati, OH4 hours ago
Breaking: Cowboys Trading For Veteran Wide Receiver
Dallas, TX9 hours ago
Sports Bettor Placed $33,000 Wager On Fairleigh Dickinson To Upset Purdue
Hackensack, NJ1 day ago
Report: Eagles Agree To 1-Year Deal With Quarterback Marcus Mariota
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Cowboys Reportedly Re-Signing Quarterback Cooper Rush
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Former Ohio State Standout Aaron Craft Working On New Title
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Jay Bilas Rips Purdue, Says Boilermakers ’Sucked’ Against 16-Seed Fairleigh Dickinson
West Lafayette, IN1 day ago
Bears' Asking Price For No. 1 Pick Was ’Too Steep’ For Raiders, per Report
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy