Darren Waller Was Upset At Josh McDaniels For Leaking Wedding Plan, per Report

Darren Waller isn't leaving Las Vegas on a high note, and it's not because of the Raiders' 6-11 record in 2022.

The Las Vegas Raiders tight end was dealt to the New York Giants on Tuesday in exchange for the 100th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The trade comes a little more than a week after Waller’s wedding to Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum on March 4, which Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels accidentally leaked to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"Waller was upset with McDaniels when the Las Vegas Review-Journal posted a story announcing the wedding was scheduled later in the week," The Athletic's Vic Tafur said . "The couple had not publicly announced their plans to get married."

Waller and Plum, the reigning WNBA champion and All-Star MVP, have reportedly been dating since last year.

On the 2022 NFLPA NFL team report cards, McDaniels and the Raiders coaching staff scored low . Player respondents said that McDaniels is less likely to listen to them and keeps players for longer hours than other head coaches around the league.

The Raiders missed the postseason in 2022, and it wasn't for a lack of time preparing. Seven of the top eight coaches rated as being most efficient with their players' time in the 2022 survey made the playoffs this year.



It's a stark contrast to the way Waller's new head coach, Brian Daboll, does business.

Every respondent on the Giants report card "believes that Daboll is respectful of the players’ time and they also feel he is willing to listen and collaborate with them. In many players’ opinions, his tenure is a stark change from former head coach Joe Judge’s tenure and an example of how quickly things can improve if the club prioritizes the well-being of players."

The Giants will hope Waller can quickly form a better chemistry with Daboll, as well as highly-paid quarterback Daniel Jones, and become the team's top target in the passing game.