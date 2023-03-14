Draymond Green explains what Joel Embiid has to do to beat out Nikola Jokic in the MVP race - "You have to change that mindset of voters"

Draymond Green thinks Joel Embiid should win MVP, and explained the one thing he has to do to accomplish that

Joel Embiid & Nikola Jokic © Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2022-23 regular season coming down the homestretch, it looks like the MVP race will be a photo finish. Once again, star centers Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid are leading the pack, with Jokic looking to win the award for the third straight season. But Embiid appears to be gaining on him, and many fans think this could be the year he finally beats Jokic. Count Draymond Green is among those that believe Embiid is leading the pack right now, but he recently outlined the one thing Embiid has to do if he wants to walk away with the award.

" Joel has definitely created a tad bit of separation, but in saying that, you have to change the mind of voters. Voters the last 2 years have favored Jokic, and he's won it 2x, so you have to change that mindset of voters. That's a tough thing to do in changing anyone's mind about anything ." - Draymond Green, The Draymond Green Show

Will Embiid be able to convince voters to pick him over Jokic?

Catching Jokic will be a tall task for anyone, as he's currently averaging a triple-double on the season (24.7 PPG, 12 RPG, 10 APG, 62.8 FG%). That's not to say Embiid hasn't been good this season, as he is in the middle of the best season of his career (33.4 PPG, 10 RPG, 4.1 APG, 53.9 FG%), but there isn't really anything that Jokic does poorly on the basketball court right now.

Embiid has been coming on strong lately, though, and many fans believe that his defensive impact is far more significant than Jokic's. It seems like fans just want to see anyone other than Jokic win the MVP at this point, which is understandable in a sense, but if he's producing, there's no sense in not giving him what he deserves. Jokic should be the frontrunner right now, but it will be interesting to see if Embiid's recent hot stretch persists and if he can sway voters to pick him over Jokic for the 2022-23 MVP.