Huntsville, TX
UPI News

Texas DJ's 71-year radio career earns Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper,

5 days ago

March 14 (UPI) -- A Texas woman whose career in radio spans more than 71 years was awarded a Guinness World Record for her tenure in broadcasting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ISPfq_0lIpAnaa00
Mary McCoy was awarded the Guinness World Record for the longest career as a radio presenter/DJ when her time in the industry was verified at 71 years, 357 days. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Guinness World Records said Mary McCoy was awarded the record for the longest career as a radio presenter/DJ when her time in the industry was verified at 71 years, 357 days on Feb. 15.

McCoy, who got her start working five days a week as a radio host at the age of 12, beat the previous record by more than three years, Guinness said.

"Growing up my dream was to get into the entertainment business. I started out singing at talent shows and I was asked to audition for a radio show," she told Guinness. "They liked what they heard and I started working at KMCO Radio on April 20, 1951, doing a 15-minute singing program."

The now-85-year-old still hosts the two-hour Country Classics show six days a week on KVST K-Star Country in Huntsville.

McCoy also had a music career in addition to her DJ duties, and once shared the stage with Elvis Presley when the singer and his band joined her for a few songs in 1955.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

