Chicago Fire II Announce 2023 Schedule

By Joe Chatz,

5 days ago

The Fire's reserve squad will play a full MLS Next Pro season in 2023.

The Chicago Fire’s reserve squad, Chicago Fire II, announced its schedule for the 2023 MLS Next Pro season.

The team will play a 28-game season, beginning March 26 against Inter Miami II in Florida and concluding at the end of September.

Per the announcement , all of Chicago Fire II’s home matches will be played at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview and will be open to the public for free. Most of the regular-season matches will be available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ and select matches will stream from MLSNextPro.com.

Chicago Fire II 2023 MLS Next Pro Schedule

March 26: at Inter Miami II; 5 PM @ DRV PNK Stadium

March 31: vs. Toronto FC II; 6 PM @ SeatGeek Stadium

April 9: vs. Columbus Crew 2; 6 PM @ SeatGeek Stadium

April 16: vs Philadelphia Union II; 6 PM @ SeatGeek Stadium

April 22: at Atlanta United II; 6:30 PM @ Fifth Third Bank Stadium

April 30: vs. New York Red Bulls II; 5 PM @ SeatGeek Stadium

May 7: at Minnesota United 2; 7 PM @ National Sports Center Stadium

May 12: vs. Huntsville FC (Nashville SC-affiliate); 7
PM @ SeatGeek Stadium

May 21: at Toronto FC II; 6 PM @ York Lions Stadium

May 28: vs. Crown Legacy FC (Charlotte FC-affiliate); @ 5 PM SeatGeek Stadium

June 4: at Columbus Crew 2; 1 PM @ Historic Crew Stadium

June 11: at New England Revolution II; 7 PM @ Gillette Stadium

June 15: vs. Orlando City B; 7 PM @ SeatGeek Stadium

June 18: at Philadelphia Union II; 5 PM @ Subaru Park

June 25: at Crown Legacy FC; 4 PM @ Sportsplex at Matthews

July 2: vs. Columbus Crew 2; 5 PM @ SeatGeek Stadium

July 9: vs. FC Cincinnati 2; 5 PM @ SeatGeek Stadium

July 16: at NYCFC II; 6 PM @ Belson Stadium

July 23: at Orlando City B; 6 PM @ Osceola Heritage Park

July 30: vs. New England Revolution II; 5 PM @ SeatGeek Stadium

August 4: vs. Atlanta United 2; 6 PM @ SeatGeek Stadium

August 10: at FC Cincinnati 2; 6 PM @ NKU Soccer Stadium

August 13: vs. Inter Miami II; 6 PM @ SeatGeek Stadium

August 16: vs. NYCFC II; 6 PM @ SeatGeek Stadium

August 27: at New York Red Bulls II; 6 PM @ MSU Soccer Park

September 10: at Sporting KC II; 4 PM @ Mercy Victory Field

September 15: vs. Orlando City B; 6 PM @ SeatGeek Stadium

September 24: at Huntsville FC; 1 PM @ Joe W. Davis Stadium

All times Central

