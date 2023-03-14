Royal G Lounge to Open in Tampa

Just north of the intersection between East Adamo Drive and Consoweld Drive in Tampa is local healthy snacks manufacturer RGS Foods . Headed up by local entrepreneur and CEO Gary Ernneus , RGS Foods is “ committed to providing high-quality and nutritious snacks and goods to everyone in the community. ”

RGS is also about to get into the restaurant business. A recent plan review shows Royal G Lounge opening right next door to RGS headquarters, in suite 110 at 8504 E Adamo Dr .

“It’s going to be a place where people can eat and drink, relax, have a good time, and listen to music,” Ernneus told What Now on Tuesday.

The space will seat up to 100 people, Ernneus said, offering a menu of foods like wings, fries, salads, tacos, and more. It will also feature outdoor seating and a small stage for live performances.

“We’re a healthy snack company,” Ernneus said of RGS Foods. “We have two different trademarked brands. We cater to vending machines and also sell general foods and commodities.”

Royal G Lounge represents a new step for RGS Foods as the healthy snack manufacturer prepares to enter the restaurant space.

Keep up with What Now Tampa’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .