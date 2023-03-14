Open in App
Tampa, FL
What Now Tampa

Royal G Lounge to Open in Tampa

By Neil Cooney,

5 days ago
Just north of the intersection between East Adamo Drive and Consoweld Drive in Tampa is local healthy snacks manufacturer RGS Foods . Headed up by local entrepreneur and CEO Gary Ernneus , RGS Foods is “ committed to providing high-quality and nutritious snacks and goods to everyone in the community.

RGS is also about to get into the restaurant business. A recent plan review shows Royal G Lounge opening right next door to RGS headquarters, in suite 110 at 8504 E Adamo Dr .

“It’s going to be a place where people can eat and drink, relax, have a good time, and listen to music,” Ernneus told What Now on Tuesday.

The space will seat up to 100 people, Ernneus said, offering a menu of foods like wings, fries, salads, tacos, and more. It will also feature outdoor seating and a small stage for live performances.

“We’re a healthy snack company,” Ernneus said of RGS Foods. “We have two different trademarked brands. We cater to vending machines and also sell general foods and commodities.”

Royal G Lounge represents a new step for RGS Foods as the healthy snack manufacturer prepares to enter the restaurant space.



