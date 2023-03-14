Open in App
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
TAPinto.net

Parsippany Hills Student Competes at the Academic Decathlon of New Jersey

By TAPinto Staff,

5 days ago

PARSIPPANY, NJ - Ash Stone represented Parsippany Hills High School at the Academic Decathlon of New
Jersey state competition on Saturday, March 4th at Westwood Regional High School in the Township of Washington. Ash earned a total of seven medals and awards, including a silver medal for overall Highest Scoring Varsity competitor in the State. As a result, Ash has been invited to compete at the national level online from April 27th through 29th.

Academic Decathlon is a 10-event scholastic competition for high school students. The events include math, science, social science, literature, economics, art, music, speech, essay and interview. This year’s theme is the American Revolution. Team coaches are Jaclyn Bevacqua, Italian teacher, and Jacqueline Forte, Spanish teacher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2upIil_0lIp6JuL00

