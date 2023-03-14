Colonia's Noah Taylor Gets GMC Boys Basketball Honor

COLONIA, NJ -- Noah Taylor, a senior forward for the Colonia boys basketball team, has been named to the All-Greater Middlesex Conference team for 2022-23.

Taylor was honored as one of the top eight players in the GMC in a vote of the conference's coaches.

He and guard Anthony Gooden were the only two seniors in the starting lineup for a Colonia team that finished with a 22-9 record that included the program's second consecutive Section 2, Group 3 championship.

Taylor averaged 13.1 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Patriots, both of which were team-leading figures.



