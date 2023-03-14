Open in App
Kansas City, MO
6AM City

Where to write and share your work in Kansas City

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u5UT9_0lIp616W00

Get your slam on.

Photo by Darrien Case

As writers ourselves, one might say we feel passionate about this topic. If you have ever felt inspired to write, are looking to share your work, or are just looking to brush up on some skills — look no further. These resources have you covered.

Share your work

Poetic Underground
| Locations vary | With weekly open-mic poetry and special slam events, this organization focuses on providing a sense of community among writers in KC.

One Mic Stand KC | Locations vary | Get creative at an open-mic night, or try out a poetry-focused events .

The Speakeasy | Swordfish Tom’s, 210 W. 19 Terr., KCMO | Every first Sunday | 7 p.m. | One drink minimum | This monthly poetry and spoken word review will transport you back to the Prohibition era — featuring signature cocktails and artists from around the nation.

Rhyme House | 1000 E. 9th St., KCMO | Every Thursday | Times vary | $10 | With a different host each week, you always can expect something new and different at these poetry events.


All Sorts Open Mic | PH Coffee, 2200 Lexington Ave., KCMO | Every second Friday | 7 p.m. | Free admission | Bring your newest work and collaborate with fellow creatives. Plus, there’s coffee and beer.

Refine your craft

Writing Workshop KC | $15, or monthly subscription | This organization hosts weekly workshops for writers to experiment with different prompts, collaborate with other creatives, and receive communicative feedback.

The Writers Place | Prices vary | Learn how to write a haiku, find out more about nonfiction writing, or share your own work at an open-mic night.

Library Writing Workshops | Free, RSVP | Go over the basics of professional writing, or try deep diving into a family essay with these online classes.


The Kansas City Writing Workshop | Keep your eyes peeled for the return of this yearly conference.

Kansas City Authors Club | Prices vary | This members-only group welcomes writers of all backgrounds — plus, it offers monthly programs and an annual writing retreat.
Comments / 0
