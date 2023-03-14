Bulky Item Drop-Off this Saturday

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Environmental Enforcement will be providing this free event for residents of Ector County from 8am to 12pm.

The location of this event will be at the Ector property located at Tripp and Boles in West Odessa.

This presents an opportunity for residents to dispose of common items that are often dumped illegally, such as mattresses and furniture.

All loads will be inspected at the entrance to ensure they will be able to accept the item(s).

The following items will not be accepted:

Tires

Refrigerators/Condensers/Freezers (unless freon has been removed)

Regular loose trash

Pallets

No contractors!

