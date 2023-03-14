Open in App
West Odessa, TX
See more from this location?
ABC Big 2 News

Bulky Item Drop-Off this Saturday

By Zachary Bordner,

5 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Environmental Enforcement will be providing this free event for residents of Ector County from 8am to 12pm.

The location of this event will be at the Ector property located at Tripp and Boles in West Odessa.

This presents an opportunity for residents to dispose of common items that are often dumped illegally, such as mattresses and furniture.

All loads will be inspected at the entrance to ensure they will be able to accept the item(s).

The following items will not be accepted:

  • Tires
  • Refrigerators/Condensers/Freezers (unless freon has been removed)
  • Regular loose trash
  • Pallets
  • No contractors!
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Odessa Jackalopes host First Responders Night
Odessa, TX1 day ago
City of Odessa holds BBQ Masters and Cornhole Bracket Battle
Odessa, TX19 hours ago
Monahans teen donated a saxophone by Midland resident
Midland, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fire at OHS attributed to roofing tar
Odessa, TX2 days ago
Odessa starts another water line project
Odessa, TX2 days ago
Big changes at Midland’s Bush Family Home
Midland, TX1 day ago
Flipping burgers and changing Odessa’s culture
Odessa, TX1 day ago
OPD Sergeant Tommy Jones retires
Odessa, TX2 days ago
Odessa Police Department getting ready for St. Patrick's Day celebrations
Odessa, TX1 day ago
Big rig overturns in Texas panhandle killing 25 head of cattle
Booker, TX1 day ago
OHS fire contained to field house
Odessa, TX4 days ago
Another drinking party involving minors leads to shots fired
Odessa, TX2 days ago
The grackles have returned to West Texas. Can anything be done to stop them?
Midland, TX2 days ago
House fire displaces two families in Midland
Midland, TX3 days ago
Recognize this theft subject?
Odessa, TX3 days ago
Meet Scarlett, NewsWest 9's Midland Pet of the Week
Midland, TX2 days ago
Suspect uses ‘unauthorized remote’ to break into Midland home, MPD says
Midland, TX3 days ago
The legality of shooting dogs in Texas
Austin, TX2 days ago
Odessa High School on fire
Odessa, TX4 days ago
9 New Restaurants Including Coffee Shops Opening In Midland And Odessa
Midland, TX3 days ago
Recognize this burglary suspect?
Odessa, TX3 days ago
Texas Storm Rips Wall Off Building, Video Shows
Irving, TX2 days ago
Giant hail spotted as severe weather, tornado threat hits Texas
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Burglary suspects steal thousands of dollars of property
Odessa, TX3 days ago
Remarkable Women 2023: Meet Dr. Joanna Hadjicostandi-Anang
Odessa, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy