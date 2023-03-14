Open in App
Cumming, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Oscar winner for ‘Best Original Song’ appears at meet-and-greet in metro Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hJ9Oe_0lIp25mG00

The Oscar winner for Best Original Song “Naatu Naatu” from the blockbuster Indian film “RRR” was in Cumming on Tuesday.

The man who penned the viral sensation, Chandra Bose, did a meet-and-greet with fans just two days after the Oscars.

He said the film and hit song both were in written in Telugu, a regional language in India.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

“Everybody has got a chance to dream about Oscar because this opened the doors. This opened the door to their dreams,” Bose told Channel 2 Action News .

Bose said he wrote 90 percent of “Naatu Naatu” in just 45 minutes, but the other 10 percent took him 19 months.

TRENDING STORIES:

The movie is also a Golden Globe, Critics Choice, Hollywood Critics Association, and Gold Derby Award winner.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
5-time national stepping champions at Ron Clark Academy learn history, life lessons through the craft
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
In conversation with Kristian Weatherspoon, executive producer of Stone Mountain documentary ‘Monument’
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
For Me, This New Atlanta Restaurant Tastes Like Home
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two weeks after cemetery mishap, Atlanta family says farewell to loved one
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
This new hotel next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium is about to dominate the skyline of downtown Atlanta
Atlanta, GA14 hours ago
Another night of below-freezing temps forecast for metro Atlanta, warming centers available
Atlanta, GA1 hour ago
T.I. & Killer Mike Ask ‘What Happened To Atlanta?’ On New Yung Booke & Skooly Collab
Atlanta, GA4 days ago
10 most haunted places you must visit in Atlanta GA
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
‘This still matters:’ Asian-Americans say life has gotten worse since deadly spa shootings
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Zoo Atlanta to provide summer camp scholarships for more than 40 kids in need
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
‘I never moved in it’: Meek Mill selling Atlanta-area 8 bedroom, 9.5 bathroom mansion
Atlanta, GA5 days ago
Tickets on sale for Atlanta Dogwood Festival VIP experience, Party in the Park
Atlanta, GA4 days ago
Lineup for the 2023 Glover Park Concert Series on Marietta Square announced
Marietta, GA3 days ago
Peewee Longway Demands Return Of Stolen Hellcat Durango: 'Not Playing No Games'
Atlanta, GA6 days ago
Atlanta Apparel Is Calling: Five Brands To Know Before You Go
Atlanta, GA4 days ago
Delta: ‘Unruly passenger’ causes Atlanta-bound flight to land in Dallas
Dallas, TX2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Inside the investigation into fatal UGA crash
Athens, GA23 hours ago
Popular Eatery Named Georgia's 'Must-Visit' Restaurant
Atlanta, GA6 days ago
Fire crews called to Buckhead steakhouse
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Dispatcher shortages across metro Atlanta could affect how quickly you get help in an emergency
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Brother says 22-year-old sibling shot and killed at restaurant in southeast Atlanta
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
Atlanta man sentenced to prison for multi-million dollar cyber fraud scheme
Atlanta, GA28 minutes ago
Get Your Hummingbird Feeders Ready Now: First Flitters Spotted in North Georgia, With More Following Soon
Canton, GA4 days ago
Man wanted for Atlanta murder arrested trying to cross into Canada
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
This Is the City With the Worst Traffic in Georgia | Georgia
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “I’m a cute and sweet little boy, looking for a loving home and family”
Marietta, GA3 days ago
University of Georgia student recovering after suffering brain hemorrhage on Spring Break trip
Athens, GA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy