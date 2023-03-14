Oscar winner for ‘Best Original Song’ appears at meet-and-greet in metro Atlanta

The Oscar winner for Best Original Song “Naatu Naatu” from the blockbuster Indian film “RRR” was in Cumming on Tuesday.

The man who penned the viral sensation, Chandra Bose, did a meet-and-greet with fans just two days after the Oscars.

He said the film and hit song both were in written in Telugu, a regional language in India.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

“Everybody has got a chance to dream about Oscar because this opened the doors. This opened the door to their dreams,” Bose told Channel 2 Action News .

Bose said he wrote 90 percent of “Naatu Naatu” in just 45 minutes, but the other 10 percent took him 19 months.

TRENDING STORIES:

The movie is also a Golden Globe, Critics Choice, Hollywood Critics Association, and Gold Derby Award winner.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

IN OTHER NEWS: