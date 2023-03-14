New public library coming to Northeast Duval County
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff,
5 days ago
A new library is coming to New Berlin Road in Northeast Duval County. The Jacksonville Public Library and PQH Group Design is asking for the communities help to make it a big success for the neighborhood.
The community is invited to two public meetings on Apr. 5 and Apr. 6 regarding the future library on New Berlin Road. Architecture firm PQH Group Design is planning on sharing the design process. The floor will then open for questions and suggestions from the community in attendance.
Since the construction of new libraries during the period of the Better Jacksonville Plan, Oceanway, San Mateo and Northeast Duval County have experienced tremendous growth. While a locket system provides some librabry service to the area, the city of Jacksonville recognizes the value of giving the community a full library location.
The site has been selected, and the architecture firm is working to make the idea a reality.
“We hope everyone who has ideas and questions attends these meetings, as the best decisions are made if the community participates in the design process,” Chief Librarian and Library Director, Tim Rogers said. “People use libraries today much differently than in the past. We want to know how we can make this location an integral part of the lives of Oceanway, and northeast Duval County residents.”
