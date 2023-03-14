Chipotle Spices Up Its Menu With New Protein Options

The Mexican food chain is launching a new protein option.

Chipotle lovers have a new protein option to add to their customizable bowls, burritos, tacos , salads, and quesadillas!



The Mexican food chain just announced today, Mar. 14, that Chicken al Pastor is available on the menu. The new crave-able chicken option features sweet and spicy notes of adobo, morita peppers, and ground achiote with a squeeze of pineapple and fresh lime juice, and is topped with hand-chopped cilantro.



"Chipotle’s new chicken is juicy and aromatic with slightly smoky notes and a hint of fruitiness that evokes the flavor of traditional al pastor in a delicious way," reads a press release shared directly with Parade .

Starting this week, the new chicken option will be available for a limited time worldwide–marking the first time the chain has launched a new menu item globally.



“Guests are looking to restaurants for unique menu items they cannot make at home, and al pastor has been gaining mass appeal in recent years,” said Chief of Marketing Officer, Chris Brandt .“We’ve put our own spicy spin on al pastor with our freshly grilled chicken and have created a truly delicious menu item that fans will crave. It’s where fire meets flavor.”



Chipotle is currently focusing on growing its brand internationally, and by doing so, they are launching Chicken al Pastor at all 3,200 plus company-owned Chipotle restaurants worldwide.

For the first time ever, Chipotle connoisseurs who reside in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, and Germany will simultaneously have access to Chipotle’s latest menu innovation.

The chain has been testing the item since at least Sept. 2022, when customers at restaurants across Denver and Indianapolis were given a preview of the new protein–and it seems as though it was a hit!



To celebrate the launch of Chipotle's new menu innovation, the chain is offering a $0 delivery fee on all orders that include the new Chicken al Pastor. Orders must be placed through the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com from Mar. 16 through Mar. 26 in the U.S.



Make sure to mark your calendars to get your hands on some new delicious chicken!