Ben & Jerry's Announces Long-Awaited Return of Beloved Tradition

After four years, the celebration is making a comeback this spring.

Ice cream cone lovers, rejoice!

After four years, Ben & Jerry's is bringing back Free Cone Day to show its appreciation to fans everywhere, the chain announced on Tuesday, March 14.

The day of free frozen treats has been on hiatus since 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not only is the ice creamery offering free cones, the offer is unlimited —yep, you read that right, as much free ice cream as you can stomach!

Between 12 PM and 8 PM on Monday, April 3, not only can customers get in line as many times as their sweet tooth desires, but they can also choose any flavor in the lineup for the complimentary scoop(s). We're not judging!

"Every time you enjoy a scoop of Ben & Jerry's, you're showing us how much you care. We love you too and Free Cone Day is our favorite way to show it," the brand's website said of the limited-time promotion.

Photo Credit: Ben & Jerry's

Free Cone Day has been a company tradition for over 40 years, starting in 1979 when Ben & Jerry's co-founders, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield , started it to celebrate one full year in business.

The ice cream chain, which now has locations in 35 countries worldwide, has innovated several new flavors over the years, including the latest non-dairy offerings, Oatmeal Dream as well as Lights! Caramel! Action! created by Ava DuVernay —the first Black woman to be featured on the pints.

"There's no women of color overall [on Ben & Jerry's pints]. And so they understood that that's something that they wanted to change, and I'm happy that I was able to be involved in being a part of that change," the filmmaker told People in December of the historic and creative new dessert offering.

Don't forget to mark your calendars to get your scoops of free, creamy goodness next month!