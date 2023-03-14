Open in App
East Palestine, OH
See more from this location?
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ohio sues Norfolk Southern for ‘entirely avoidable’ train derailment

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HDMum_0lIp1Mf900

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Tuesday announced that the state is suing Norfolk Southern after a train carrying hazardous materials derailed and caught fire last month near East Palestine, requiring residents to temporarily evacuate and prompting ongoing environmental concerns.

>> Read more trending news

Yost announced the lawsuit at a news conference Tuesday afternoon, WHIO-TV reported .

“Ohio shouldn’t have to bear the tremendous financial burden of Norfolk Southern’s glaring negligence,” he said, according to WHIO . “The fallout from this highly preventable incident may continue for years to come, and there’s still so much we don’t know about the long-term effects on our air, water and soil.”

In the 58-page lawsuit , filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, officials called the derailment “entirely avoidable.” It was “the direct result of Norfolk Southern’s practice of putting its own profits above the health, safety, and welfare of the communities in which Norfolk Southern operates,” according to the suit.

Read more on WHIO.com

Authorities asked a judge to force Norfolk Southern to pay damages and to foot the bill to monitor soil and groundwater contamination in the area around the site of the derailment.

Earlier, the head of the National Transportation Safety Board said the derailment was “100% preventable.” The agency is among those investigating the incident.

Just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 3, a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals derailed near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border. Authorities said 38 cars derailed and 12 others were damaged by fire. Eleven of the derailed cars carried hazardous materials, officials said.

NTSB to investigate Norfolk Southern Railway after multiple recent accidents

In its initial report, the NTSB said the train crew slowed the locomotive after an alarm went off, warning them to check a hot axle. Workers saw smoke and fire after an automatic emergency brake initiated and the train came to a stop. Surveillance video from a home nearby showed what appeared to be “a wheel bearing in the final stage of overheat failure” a short while before the derailment, the NTSB said .

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw apologized last week during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, The Associated Press reported .

Ohio train derailment: NTSB chief says incident was ‘100% preventable’

“I’m terribly sorry for the impact this derailment has had on the folks of that community,” he said, according to the AP . “We’re going to be there for as long as it takes to help East Palestine thrive and recover.”

The Environmental Protection Agency has ordered Norfolk Southern to identify and clean any contaminated soil and water resources. The NTSB has also launched an investigation into the company’s culture and safety practices.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Suspect in custody after baseball player from Michigan shot after away game in Ohio
New Concord, OH3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pennsylvanians impacted by train derailment speak with agencies, companies handling cleanup
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
At least 1 person injured after shooting in Aliquippa
Aliquippa, PA19 hours ago
“The road looked like the river”: Water main break causes road to buckle in Uptown
Pittsburgh, PA6 hours ago
At least 1 person hospitalized after overnight crash in Penn Hills
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Police investigating after person allegedly shot in Homewood overnight
Pittsburgh, PA8 hours ago
Pittsburgh bridge that abruptly shut down for emergency repairs will now be closed for 3 years
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Officials works out deal with family to keep pet nutria named Neuty in Louisiana
New Orleans, LA4 hours ago
3 local US Postal Service workers charged with theft
Murrysville, PA2 days ago
Pittsburgh Police looking for driver who fled the scene after hitting woman, dog with a vehicle
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Clairton man charged in fatal East Pittsburgh hit-and-run
Clairton, PA2 days ago
McKeesport police locate missing man
Mckeesport, PA2 days ago
Gov. Shapiro proposes help for food insecurity as emergency SNAP payment ends
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
Finleyville Food Pantry looking for new home after eviction
Finleyville, PA1 day ago
Rally against violence held at church in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA19 hours ago
Thousands of Pitt students sign petition against events considered anti-trans coming to campus
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Pitt’s No. 1 Nino Bonaccorsi finishes perfect season with national title at 197 Pounds
Pittsburgh, PA10 hours ago
Pitt surplus auction is open, offering everything from a Harley-Davidson to a meat slicer
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI, 2 children hospitalized after crash in Elizabeth Township
Elizabeth, PA2 days ago
State to seek death penalty against man accused of killing McKeesport officer, injuring another
Mckeesport, PA2 days ago
Butler man charged for alleged attack with machete
Butler, PA2 days ago
Snow showers expected through early evening, temperatures drop to single digits overnight
Wexford, PA1 day ago
Community hosting fundraiser for woman who lost 2 kids, home in fire
Sewickley, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy