The 22 Best Sleep Week Sales Are Happening Now

By Destinee Scott,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iR9MP_0lIp1EbL00

We have a love-hate relationship with daylight savings because while we love knowing warmer weather is ahead , we hate the adjustment period (you know from losing an hour of sleep). Thankfully, Sleep Awareness Week kicked off on March 12 and lasts through March 20, and is meant to promote better sleep . And even though this can be done in many ways like avoiding heavy meals before bedtime and establishing a consistent bedtime routine per the National Sleep Foundation , we think it can't hurt to upgrade your mattress , bedding and pajamas , too. That's why we found the 22 best Sleep Week sales happening right now, so you can shop and save while catching those zzz's.

You can thank us later for helping you reclaim your sleep, but for now, you've got some shopping to do at Avocado , Brooklinen , Cozy Earth and more.

I Spent Two Weeks Trying to Perfect My Sleep Routine, and I Highly Recommend You Do the Same

Mattresses

Our Favorite Mattress Picks on Sale

Avocado Green Mattress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VNLgj_0lIp1EbL00

https://go.skimresources.com?id=27667X859343&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.avocadogreenmattress.com%2Fcollections%2Fmattresses%2Fproducts%2Fgreen-natural-organic-mattress&xcust=Best%20Sleep%20Week%20Sales%2023

1,199

Buy It From

Saatva Classic Mattress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24zXWE_0lIp1EbL00

https://go.skimresources.com?id=27667X859343&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saatva.com%2Fmattresses%2Fsaatva-classic%2F%3Futm_medium%3Daffiliate%26coupon%3Dfvkdimxdxidfizng&xcust=Best%20Sleep%20Week%20Sales%2023

805

Buy It From

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jzZxT_0lIp1EbL00

https://go.skimresources.com?id=27667X859343&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nectarsleep.com%2Fmattress&xcust=Best%20Sleep%20Week%20Sales%2023

359

Buy It From

Bedding

Our Favorite Bedding Picks on Sale

Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tJLuj_0lIp1EbL00

https://brooklinen.pxf.io/OrB97P

127

Buy It From

Parachute Linen Duvet Cover

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H1X08_0lIp1EbL00

https://parachutehome.sjv.io/oqRyRm

238

Buy It From

FluffCo Down & Feather Pillow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sStwG_0lIp1EbL00

https://go.skimresources.com?id=27667X859343&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffluff.co%2Fcollections%2Fhotel-bedding-sets%2Fproducts%2Fdown-feather-pillow&xcust=Best%20Sleep%20Week%20Sales%2023

89

Buy It From

Fashion

Our Favorite Fashion Picks on Sale

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GQ9W5_0lIp1EbL00

https://brooklinen.pxf.io/vNz4ee

79

Buy It Now

Cozy Earth Bamboo Pajamas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a9JUL_0lIp1EbL00

https://cozyearth.pxf.io/9gGMby

139

Buy It Now

Parachute Waffle Bootie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1htvwM_0lIp1EbL00

https://parachutehome.sjv.io/5gaMXL

30

Buy It Now

Furniture

Our Favorite Furniture Picks on Sale

Mercury Row Bowdoin Platform Bed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y9NdW_0lIp1EbL00

https://go.skimresources.com?id=27667X859343&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fmercury-row-bowdoin-upholstered-wingback-platform-bed-w006168696.html%3Fpiid%3D47617073%252C47617079&xcust=Best%20Sleep%20Week%20Sales%2023

210

Buy It From

Albany Park Sleeper Sofa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FY2aS_0lIp1EbL00

https://go.skimresources.com?id=27667X859343&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.albanypark.com%2Fcollections%2Fanniversary-sale%2Fproducts%2Falbany-sleeper-sofa%3Fvariant%3D41039450144819&xcust=Best%20Sleep%20Week%20Sales%2023

1,189

Buy It Now

West Elm Haven Loft Leather Sofa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s4mM8_0lIp1EbL00

https://go.skimresources.com?id=27667X859343&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Fhaven-loft-leather-sofa-86-h5323%2F%3Fpkey%3Dcall-furniture&xcust=Best%20Sleep%20Week%20Sales%2023

2,239

Buy It From

Tech

12 Random-But-Useful Sleep Gadgets (All Tested by Editors)

Want to know which buzzy products are *really* worth buying? Sign up for our shopping newsletter to uncover our favorite finds.

