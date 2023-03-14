The 22 Best Sleep Week Sales Are Happening Now

We have a love-hate relationship with daylight savings because while we love knowing warmer weather is ahead , we hate the adjustment period (you know from losing an hour of sleep). Thankfully, Sleep Awareness Week kicked off on March 12 and lasts through March 20, and is meant to promote better sleep . And even though this can be done in many ways like avoiding heavy meals before bedtime and establishing a consistent bedtime routine per the National Sleep Foundation , we think it can't hurt to upgrade your mattress , bedding and pajamas , too. That's why we found the 22 best Sleep Week sales happening right now, so you can shop and save while catching those zzz's.
You can thank us later for helping you reclaim your sleep, but for now, you've got some shopping to do at Avocado , Brooklinen , Cozy Earth and more.
I Spent Two Weeks Trying to Perfect My Sleep Routine, and I Highly Recommend You Do the Same
Mattresses
Our Favorite Mattress Picks on Sale
Avocado Green Mattress
1,199
Saatva Classic Mattress
805
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress
359
Bedding
Our Favorite Bedding Picks on Sale
Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set
127
Parachute Linen Duvet Cover
238
FluffCo Down & Feather Pillow
89
Fashion
Our Favorite Fashion Picks on Sale
Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
79
Cozy Earth Bamboo Pajamas
139
Parachute Waffle Bootie
30
Furniture
Our Favorite Furniture Picks on Sale
Mercury Row Bowdoin Platform Bed
210
Albany Park Sleeper Sofa
1,189
West Elm Haven Loft Leather Sofa
2,239
Tech
12 Random-But-Useful Sleep Gadgets (All Tested by Editors)
