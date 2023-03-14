Open in App
Porterville, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Business Journal - Fresno

Valley casino closed due to flood-damaged road

By Gabriel Dillard,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFHY0_0lIp0nGR00

Eagle Mountain Casino, located in the Sierra Nevada foothills east of Porterville, closed on Saturday due to extensive flooding and damage to nearby roads. It remains closed as of Tuesday with no estimated reopening date.

A spokesperson for the casino said Tuesday that the casino, accessible only by Indian Reservation Drive, would remain closed until further notice, adding that all guests were safely evacuated on Saturday. The lone road to the casino — which runs along South Fork Tule River — was washed out during Friday’s storms.

Casino officials are working to reunite vehicles with guests who were shuttled away from the casino during the evacuation, according to a tweet.

“The current priority for the Tule River Tribe is providing emergency vehicles access to the road and repair of infrastructure,” said Neil Peyron, chairman of the Tule River Tribe. “We are looking for everyone’s cooperation to stay off the roads so we can evacuate the casino and people with medical emergencies, then we can coordinate emergency deliveries for residents.”

The storm also knocked out power to the Tule River Reservation, which is home to more than 1,500 of the 1,900 Tribe members.

Reservation residents are advised to shelter in place or remain at home until further notice. Emergency helicopter services will provide assistance to residents with medical emergencies.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Porterville, CA newsLocal Porterville, CA
TCSO: Evacuation order reduced to warning for Tule River
Porterville, CA20 hours ago
Tulare County residents seeking relief from flood damages
Porterville, CA1 day ago
Hwy. 43 Closed South Of Corcoran Due To Flooding
Corcoran, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Roads in Tulare closed due to flooding
Tulare, CA1 day ago
Corcoran declares local emergency to prepare for snow runoff
Corcoran, CA21 hours ago
Visalia prepares for flooding as Lake Kaweah reaches capacity
Visalia, CA2 days ago
Porterville residents staying vigilant as Tule River continues to surge
Porterville, CA2 days ago
131 homes affected by flooding at a small Tulare County community. Help is available
Cutler, CA2 days ago
Grangeville Boulevard in Hanford closed due to Cross Creek flooding
Hanford, CA3 days ago
‘Leave now’: Evacuation Order issued for these Porterville residents
Porterville, CA2 days ago
Porterville residents return home to grab essentials after evacuations
Porterville, CA2 days ago
Porterville residents scrambling to get ahead of floods
Porterville, CA3 days ago
Crews Work Together To Remove Debris From Lake Kaweah
Visalia, CA4 days ago
SoCalGas to release gas into atmosphere Friday along Lerdo Highway
Shafter, CA3 days ago
Families displaced by floodwaters find refuge in South Valley locations
Exeter, CA3 days ago
Evacuation orders issued for residents in Porterville area due to weather conditions
Porterville, CA3 days ago
Over 160 People Are Stuck In Three Rivers After Floods Wash Away Roads
Three Rivers, CA5 days ago
Residents near Tule River on high alert as spillway runs in Tulare County
Porterville, CA4 days ago
Army engineers are closely tracking Tulare County lake levels
Porterville, CA4 days ago
NWS issues flood advisory until Friday for Kern communities
Hanford, CA4 days ago
Woodlake homes flood for second time in less than a week
Woodlake, CA3 days ago
Tree falls onto Bakersfield woman’s car, insurance cannot cover
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Wofford Heights ordered to evacuate due to 'highly likely' landslide
Wofford Heights, CA5 days ago
New evacuation center opens in Delano amid upcoming storm
Delano, CA5 days ago
Tule River Reservation roads damaged; forces casino closure
Porterville, CA7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy