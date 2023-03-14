Valley casino closed due to flood-damaged road

Eagle Mountain Casino, located in the Sierra Nevada foothills east of Porterville, closed on Saturday due to extensive flooding and damage to nearby roads. It remains closed as of Tuesday with no estimated reopening date.

A spokesperson for the casino said Tuesday that the casino, accessible only by Indian Reservation Drive, would remain closed until further notice, adding that all guests were safely evacuated on Saturday. The lone road to the casino — which runs along South Fork Tule River — was washed out during Friday’s storms.

Casino officials are working to reunite vehicles with guests who were shuttled away from the casino during the evacuation, according to a tweet.

“The current priority for the Tule River Tribe is providing emergency vehicles access to the road and repair of infrastructure,” said Neil Peyron, chairman of the Tule River Tribe. “We are looking for everyone’s cooperation to stay off the roads so we can evacuate the casino and people with medical emergencies, then we can coordinate emergency deliveries for residents.”

The storm also knocked out power to the Tule River Reservation, which is home to more than 1,500 of the 1,900 Tribe members.

Reservation residents are advised to shelter in place or remain at home until further notice. Emergency helicopter services will provide assistance to residents with medical emergencies.