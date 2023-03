WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 18, 2023, Winnsboro Elementary School will host the Spring Carnival. The gates for the event will open at 11 AM, and the festivities will conclude at 3 PM.

Visitors will be offered food, drinks, games, and the chance to listen to the musical stylings of DJ Reggie. Entry to the event will be free for all guests.