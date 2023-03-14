Open in App
New York City, NY
TheStreet

The Virgin Clubhouse at JFK Is a Must-See for Frequent Fliers

By Michael Tedder,

5 days ago

Virgin Atlantic has ultra fancy “Clubhouse” lounges all over the world, from London to Johannesburg to San Francisco to Delhi, with a variety of amenities and perks to make travelers feel just a bit more pampered.

One of the crown jewels of the lounges is the Virgin Clubhouse at JFK.

The lounge, located at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, has undergone some renovations of late, reports t he travelers blog MilesTalk , which breaks down some of the recent upgrades and policy changes.

What’s New at the Clubhouse at JFK?

The Clubhouse is now managed in house by Virgin Atlantic ( SPCE ) itself, with food operated by the French culinary services company Sodexo.

The lounge currently has a la carte dining, including vegan options, but the offerings vary throughout the day.  From 5-8am there is a full breakfast buffet, including Eggs Benedict, the Clubhouse British Breakfast (for fans of beans on toast) and a Vegetarian Breakfast.

For the moment this buffet will also be accessible to people who are members of certain credit-card affiliated awards programs. From there, the breakfast menu is pared down to pastries, yogurt, bagels and other light fare.

The lounge will now close from 1:30pm – 2:00pm. From then on, you can only enter on a flight that qualifies or via SkyTeam Elite Plus status, as part of Virgin’s new SkyTeam alliance.

Other amenities of note include a shower, a full-service bar, a dinner menu featuring grilled salmon, Beyond burgers and Clubhouse signature cookies. There’s also luggage storage and an entertainment zone with a pool table and other games.

Who Can Use the Clubhouse at JFK?

The Clubhouses are open to people who buy a ticket for Upper Class cabins and people who are members of Virgin’s frequent flier status program. But there are other options available for entry as well, on a case by case basis, including people traveling via the following cabins:

  • Upper Class on Virgin Atlantic + a guest
  • Delta One on a Delta international flight
  • First or Business Class on Air Europa, or China Airlines

The Clubhouse is also open to passengers with the following loyalty status from various credit card loyalty programs:

  • Flying Club Gold Card members + a guest traveling with Virgin Atlantic or Delta
  • SkyTeam Elite Plus members + a guest traveling on an international flight operated by a SkyTeam carrier
  • Virgin Australia Velocity Club Gold, Platinum, and The Club card holders traveling on Virgin Atlantic
  • Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Gold, Solitaire PPS Club and PPS Club members traveling on Virgin Atlantic
