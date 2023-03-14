Open in App
Orlando, FL
See more from this location?
TheStreet

Disney Finishes Behind Universal Orlando in State-by-State Searches

By Tom Bemis,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cmik2_0lIoxYP100

Disney’s newly returned CEO Bob Iger has hinted that the multimedia giant’s theme parks may be overpriced. At the same time, they remain so popular that the company has had to limit attendance to avoid excessive overcrowding.

One of the easiest ways to do that is by raising prices, but that tends to alienate a lot of people.

DON'T MISS: Disney Has a Plan to Solve Huge Disney World, Disneyland Problem

It’s a safe bet that Disney ( DIS ) won’t ever have trouble finding people who want to visit its U.S. parks in Florida and California.

However, a new study about travel destinations Americans are searching for offered some surprising findings.

The study by familydestinationsguide.com . looked at which tourist attractions get the most searches in each state.

The results range from national parks, such as Glacier, Acadia and Grand Canyon, to beaches like Rehoboth and Myrtle, to regional favorites like Graceland. The Elvis Presley home and museum is tops with people in Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas.

But, intriguingly, Walt Disney World in Florida didn’t even make the list at all. And Disneyland, in Anaheim was the most popular in only one state: California.

Get investment guidance from trusted portfolio managers without the management fees. Sign up for Action Alerts PLUS now.

Perhaps more troubling for Disney was that its growing rival in Florida, Comcast-owned ( CMCSA ) Universal Orlando Studios, was among the most frequently searched attractions.

In four states, including two really big ones, Universal Orlando was the most frequently researched destination, according to the study. The states were Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts and Texas.

There are several potential reasons of course.

One is that Universal Orlando has been moving to grow its park footprint in Florida and plans to open an entirely new park called Epic Universe in 2025.

A second is that Disney may have seen its popularity in Florida dim since it has become a political football, serving as a whipping boy for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as he gins up a run for president in 2024.

A third is that everybody already knows about Disney World and it's just a victim of its own success.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Disney Thrill Ride Shut Down After Disgusting Incident
Orlando, FL11 days ago
Disney World Attraction Gone For Good, Removed Entirely
Orlando, FL6 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL8 days ago
Viral post about bug in food leads to discovery of nearly 20 dead roaches at popular Florida chicken joint
Pensacola, FL23 days ago
Guest Found Dead After Tragic Incident at Disney Resort
Anaheim, CA28 days ago
Disney Completely Empty, Turns Into Ghost Town After Guests Leave
Anaheim, CA18 days ago
I Went To SUR Restaurant From 'Vanderpump Rules' & Here's What You Don't See On The Show
West Hollywood, CA10 days ago
Local Mexican Restaurant Suddenly Closes
Phoenix, AZ25 days ago
A dog was on the Lufthansa flight that hit turbulence so severe it sent 7 passengers to the hospital, and it took hours for the owner to learn if the pup was OK
Washington, DC16 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy