How to navigate our community events page

Then, start scrolling to see what events are coming up, or use these key features to filter events more specifically:
Magnifying glass icon: Search keywords to find event categories or search events by name. “All Events” drop-down (desktop) : Search for virtual events or “Editor’s Picks.”
What’s an Editor’s Pick, you ask? Those are events that our team has personally curated for our audience. Aka: fun, noteworthy, or important going-ons in the community.
Descending list icon (desktop) : Choose how you want events for each day to be ordered — by time, popularity, or alphabetically. Bullet list icon : Change the format from lists to thumbnails. Additional tools: Select date, location, and/or radius.
Add your own event
You can add your own events to our community calendar. Here’s how:
“Add Event” calendar button: Click or tap this button, create a login, and input your event information. We need the name, date(s), time(s), location, price, and a brief description.
Bonus: You can always upload events for free, or choose a paid option to guarantee that it’s listed in our newsletter. Review our promotional offerings before clicking “submit.”
