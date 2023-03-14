Open in App
6AM City

How to navigate our community events page

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vdV7a_0lIoxUs700

Our events page makes it easy to find happenings on the go.

Photo by Ketut Subiyanto via Pexels

You may be familiar with the events section of our newsletter — but what about our website?

Make the most of our comprehensive events calendar with these pro tips for navigating our site like a true local.

Event search tools

First, head to our
Events page .

Then, start scrolling to see what events are coming up, or use these key features to filter events more specifically:

Magnifying glass icon: Search keywords to find event categories or search events by name.
“All Events” drop-down (desktop) : Search for virtual events or “Editor’s Picks.”
  • What’s an Editor’s Pick, you ask? Those are events that our team has personally curated for our audience. Aka: fun, noteworthy, or important going-ons in the community.
Descending list icon (desktop) : Choose how you want events for each day to be ordered — by time, popularity, or alphabetically.

Bullet list icon : Change the format from lists to thumbnails.
Additional tools: Select date, location, and/or radius.

Add your own event

You can add your own events to our community calendar. Here’s how:

“Add Event” calendar button: Click or tap this button, create a login, and input your event information. We need the name, date(s), time(s), location, price, and a brief description.

Bonus: You can always upload events for free, or choose a paid option to guarantee that it’s listed in our newsletter. Review our promotional offerings before clicking “submit.”

Happy event hunting!
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL8 days ago
Emmitt Smith Has Strong Words For Cowboys After Ezekiel Elliott Release
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Ex-cop who killed George Floyd is sentenced on tax evasion charges — but gets entire sentence credited to time served
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Mother of Jan 6 rioter confronts judge as he’s sentenced to 40 months for spraying chemicals at police
Washington, DC1 day ago
Here's why you should visit Mount Pleasant, SC 👀
Mount Pleasant, SC2 days ago
The ultimate Raleigh road trip
Raleigh, NC3 days ago
20 parks in Portland, OR
Portland, OR2 days ago
Tampa makes TIME's World's Greatest Places list
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Kid-friendly activities in Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy