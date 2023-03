How to navigate our community events page

Our events page makes it easy to find happenings on the go. Photo by Ketut Subiyanto via Pexels

What’s an Editor’s Pick, you ask? Those are events that our team has personally curated for our audience. Aka: fun, noteworthy, or important going-ons in the community.

Add your own event

You may be familiar with the events section of our newsletter — but what about our website?Make the most of our comprehensive events calendar with these pro tips for navigating our site like a true local.First, head to ourThen, start scrolling to see what events are coming up, or use these key features to filter events more specifically:Search keywords to find event categories or search events by name.: Search for virtual events or “Editor’s Picks.”: Choose how you want events for each day to be ordered — by time, popularity, or alphabetically.: Change the format from lists to thumbnails.Select date, location, and/or radius.You can add your own events to our community calendar. Here’s how:Click or tap this button, create a login, and input your event information. We need the name, date(s), time(s), location, price, and a brief description.Bonus: You can always upload events for free, or choose a paid option to guarantee that it’s listed in our newsletter. Review our promotional offerings before clicking “submit.”Happy event hunting!