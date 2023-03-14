Open in App
Norman, OK
See more from this location?
The Comeback

Top 100 basketball recruit enters NCAA transfer portal

By Chris Novak,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1BYo_0lIox1bX00

A former Top 100 men’s basketball entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

C.J. Noland will intend to transfer from the Oklahoma Sooners. Noland, who was once ranked 87th on 247Sports’ Composite Rankings in 2021, will now be on the move after two years of fairly limited action.

“Oklahoma guard C.J. Noland has entered the transfer portal,” Jeff Borzello of ESPN tweeted. “Averaged 3.2 points this season,” he added.

Noland never eclipsed more than 24 minutes of action this season, and that was back in the second game of the year. He finished the season not playing in six of the team’s final seven games.

So he will hope to find a new nest and start fresh there. He showed some flashes as a freshman but never found his footing as a sophomore with the team.

At the time of his recruitment, Noland ranked sixth amongst all Texas recruits. He also ranked 20th amongst shooting guards. The Waxahachie native received offers from SMU, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, and Oklahoma, of course. He committed to OU in September 2020 as the centerpiece of their class, as the only four-star of the four-player class.

Oklahoma sputtered to a 15-17 record this season and lost its first Big XII Championship Tournament game to rival Oklahoma State. The Sooners haven’t made the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament since 2021.

[ Jeff Borzello ]

The post Top 100 basketball recruit enters NCAA transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Norman, OK newsLocal Norman, OK
College softball world reacts to absolutely absurd Oklahoma score
Norman, OK5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Missouri fan wears inappropriate shirt to NCAA Tournament game
Columbia, MO2 days ago
Former 5-star recruit makes transfer decision
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Tar Heels Lose Another to Transfer Portal
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Duke Star Was Reportedly 'Throwing Up' On Sidelines
Durham, NC2 days ago
Report: Rick Pitino lands Big East job
New Rochelle, NY1 day ago
Urban Meyer has blunt message for James Franklin & Penn State
State College, PA7 hours ago
Look: Teammates Got Into Altercation During NCAA Tournament Today
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Duncan Powell, highest-rated recruit at NC A&T, hits transfer portal
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
No. 1 NCAA Tournament Seed Gets Major Injury News
Houston, TX2 days ago
Arkansas hilariously trolls Kansas after NCAA Tournament upset
Fayetteville, AR3 hours ago
Urban Meyer reveals top player in college football
Columbus, OH2 days ago
NCAA Tournament Reporter Getting Praised For Her Interviews Last Night
Hackensack, NJ1 day ago
Bears release veteran quarterback
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Kamala Harris loudly booed during March Madness game
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Tournament fans blast officials for ‘egregious’ late-game error
Memphis, TN1 day ago
CBB world in awe over historic Caitlin Clark performance
Iowa City, IA1 hour ago
Top College Basketball Transfer Announces Decision
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Allen Lazard has bold Aaron Rodgers message
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Insane college softball HR blasts off the scoreboard
Tallahassee, FL2 hours ago
John Daly sends hilarious coaching tip to Arkansas basketball team
Fayetteville, AR6 hours ago
Mom’s incredible reaction to son’s historic upset loss goes viral
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Former North Carolina Star Tyler Hansbrough Takes Clear Shot At Duke Following NCAA Tournament Loss
Chapel Hill, NC23 hours ago
College softball world reacts to historic no-hitter
Orlando, FL2 days ago
CBB world blasts absolutely horrible foul call
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Urban Meyer discusses Ryan Day’s big decision
Columbus, OH4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy