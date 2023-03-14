Top 100 basketball recruit enters NCAA transfer portal

A former Top 100 men’s basketball entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

C.J. Noland will intend to transfer from the Oklahoma Sooners. Noland, who was once ranked 87th on 247Sports’ Composite Rankings in 2021, will now be on the move after two years of fairly limited action.

“Oklahoma guard C.J. Noland has entered the transfer portal,” Jeff Borzello of ESPN tweeted. “Averaged 3.2 points this season,” he added.

Noland never eclipsed more than 24 minutes of action this season, and that was back in the second game of the year. He finished the season not playing in six of the team’s final seven games.

So he will hope to find a new nest and start fresh there. He showed some flashes as a freshman but never found his footing as a sophomore with the team.

At the time of his recruitment, Noland ranked sixth amongst all Texas recruits. He also ranked 20th amongst shooting guards. The Waxahachie native received offers from SMU, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, and Oklahoma, of course. He committed to OU in September 2020 as the centerpiece of their class, as the only four-star of the four-player class.

Oklahoma sputtered to a 15-17 record this season and lost its first Big XII Championship Tournament game to rival Oklahoma State. The Sooners haven’t made the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament since 2021.

