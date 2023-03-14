Just for Kids Community Easter Egg Hunt announced

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center has announced their upcoming Community Easter Egg Hunt event.

Raleigh County residents are invited to hop on over for a day of fun, featuring an Easter Egg hunt, food, prizes, activities for children of all ages, and an appearance from the Easter Bunny himself! Guests who stop by to visit the Easter Bunny can even get a photo at no cost.

The event will be presented by the Raleigh County Partners in Prevention (PIP) Team on Saturday, April 1, 2023, and will run from 10:00am to 2:00pm with the Easter Egg Hunt scheduled to begin promptly at 11:00am. The Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center – Trudy’s House at 611 North Kanawha, Beckley, WV 25901 will serve as the location for the event.

Participants are asked to bring their own Easter Baskets with which to collect eggs and prizes during the hunt. Those seeking more information may reach out to Ria Mitchell at (304) 255-4832 or visit www.jfkwv.com .