Open in App
Beckley, WV
See more from this location?
Lootpress

Just for Kids Community Easter Egg Hunt announced

By Cameron B. Gunnoe,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20XXSl_0lIowvl500

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center has announced their upcoming Community Easter Egg Hunt event.

Raleigh County residents are invited to hop on over for a day of fun, featuring an Easter Egg hunt, food, prizes, activities for children of all ages, and an appearance from the Easter Bunny himself! Guests who stop by to visit the Easter Bunny can even get a photo at no cost.

The event will be presented by the Raleigh County Partners in Prevention (PIP) Team on Saturday, April 1, 2023, and will run from 10:00am to 2:00pm with the Easter Egg Hunt scheduled to begin promptly at 11:00am. The Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center – Trudy’s House at 611 North Kanawha, Beckley, WV 25901 will serve as the location for the event.

Participants are asked to bring their own Easter Baskets with which to collect eggs and prizes during the hunt. Those seeking more information may reach out to Ria Mitchell at (304) 255-4832 or visit www.jfkwv.com .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Beckley, WV newsLocal Beckley, WV
Delaney Wykle Animal Wellness Center set to receive $500,000 donation
Beckley, WV1 day ago
Raleigh County Public Library receives designated distribution from Beckley Area Foundation
Beckley, WV1 day ago
Beckley’s spirits in the spotlight
Beckley, WV2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Event with vintage radio items for sale held in Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV6 hours ago
‘Shamrock Soiree’ being held to raise money for United Way in West Virginia
Charleston, WV1 day ago
New Civil War Trails interpretive sign to be unveiled in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, WV1 day ago
Just for Kids receives designated distribution from Beckley Area Foundation
Beckley, WV3 days ago
Oak Hill students organize walkout for local student battling cancer
Oak Hill, WV1 day ago
Concord University presents Best of the Guests
Athens, WV1 day ago
Highest-rated places to get burgers in Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV1 day ago
American Idol winner slated for Matewan performance
Matewan, WV2 days ago
Beckley singer’s American Idol audition to air Sunday
Beckley, WV6 hours ago
PHOTO GALLERY: A cold sunny day in Prince, West Virginia
Prince, WV1 day ago
Super Weenie owner plans to open convenience store in Downtown Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia
Martinsburg, WV2 days ago
West Side GoMart closing its doors permanently in Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV2 days ago
City of Mount Hope to be revitalized
Mount Hope, WV3 days ago
Independence protests continue as students walk out a second day
Coal City, WV2 days ago
Cozumel Mexican Restaurant expands with a riverfront property in Kanawha County, West Virginia
Ripley, WV3 days ago
Independence High students stage walkout protest
Coal City, WV2 days ago
Relocation initiative works to bring job seekers to Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Heart to Heart: Thomas Memorial Hospital, Camden Clark Medical Center form joint cardiac program
Parkersburg, WV1 day ago
Woodrow Wilson seniors presented with Jennings Randolph Award
Beckley, WV3 days ago
West Virginia middle school demolition, renovation set to begin
Cedar Grove, WV5 days ago
Fairmont Senior repeats in AAA over Shady Spring
Shady Spring, WV19 hours ago
Fairmont State freshman wins Miss West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals
Fairmont, WV5 days ago
State treasurer’s holds large auction for unclaimed guns
Charleston, WV3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy