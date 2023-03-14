Open in App
Princeton, WV
Lootpress

Princeton City Park Improvements Completed In Time For Spring

By Lootpress News Staff,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E9IsI_0lIowusM00

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Princeton Public Works has been busy cleaning up and improving many areas in the Princeton City Park. The Street Department has removed approximately 50 dangerous trees and a large amount of underbrush. They have also reclaimed area in the park by planting grass.

Field and Safety Supervisor Terry Blankenship said, “Removing the dangerous trees will not only make the park safer, but will provide more open green space for everyone to enjoy this summer.”

This project is one of many planned to improve Princeton City Park and its hiking trails.

