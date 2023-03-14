Rainn Wilson called out 'The Last of Us' for perpetuating an 'anti-Christian' bias in media, then slammed Fox News for writing about his comments
Rainn Wilson posted a series of tweets accusing Hollywood of having an "anti-Christian bias."
He specifically called out HBO's "The Last of Us" for having a villainous Christian character.
Fox News later wrote about his tweets, and Wilson criticized the news agency.
Actor Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute in "The Office," called out HBO's hit show "The Last of Us" for perpetuating an "anti-Christian bias in Hollywood" — and when Fox News wrote about his comments, he criticized the news agency.
"I do think there is an anti-Christian bias in Hollywood," Wilson posted on Twitter over the weekend. "As soon as the David character in 'The Last of Us' started reading from the Bible I knew that he was going to be a horrific villain. Could there be a Bible-reading preacher on a show who is actually loving and kind?"
Wilson's tweet sparked a lengthy debate on the social media platform with over 3,500 comments piling up in the post's comments section.
Some users slammed Wilson's tweet as "tone-deaf" while others took his side, arguing that Christians don't fit into one stereotype.
Others called him out for not paying close enough attention to the show's character. "Did you stop watching the episode after that?" one user commented. "Or did you miss the fact that he wasn't actually Christian and only assumed that role so he could have power in the community?"
