Rainn Wilson called out 'The Last of Us' for perpetuating an 'anti-Christian' bias in media, then slammed Fox News for writing about his comments

Actor Rainn Wilson at an event in 2019. Evan Agostini/AP Images

Rainn Wilson posted a series of tweets accusing Hollywood of having an "anti-Christian bias."

He specifically called out HBO's "The Last of Us" for having a villainous Christian character.

Fox News later wrote about his tweets, and Wilson criticized the news agency.

Actor Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute in "The Office," called out HBO's hit show "The Last of Us" for perpetuating an "anti-Christian bias in Hollywood" — and when Fox News wrote about his comments, he criticized the news agency.

"I do think there is an anti-Christian bias in Hollywood," Wilson posted on Twitter over the weekend. "As soon as the David character in 'The Last of Us' started reading from the Bible I knew that he was going to be a horrific villain. Could there be a Bible-reading preacher on a show who is actually loving and kind?"

Wilson's tweet sparked a lengthy debate on the social media platform with over 3,500 comments piling up in the post's comments section.

Some users slammed Wilson's tweet as "tone-deaf" while others took his side, arguing that Christians don't fit into one stereotype.

Others called him out for not paying close enough attention to the show's character. "Did you stop watching the episode after that?" one user commented. "Or did you miss the fact that he wasn't actually Christian and only assumed that role so he could have power in the community?"

After Fox News reported on the ongoing debate , Wilson targeted the right-wing organization with a further tweet thread, saying, "Talk about bias. An organization created as a corporate shill to create division solely for profit based on culture-war outrage. Print that!"

In a tweet posted on Monday , Wilson hedged his previous statement, writing that "the evangelical/political coalition is doing a great deal of damage to our country."

"Banning books - banning freedoms - denying inconvenient science, taking a grotesque anti-LGBTQ+ platform…" he wrote.

But, he added that "most Christians that I know are kind, accepting and loving and seeking to make the world a better place. They should also be honored in the media."

He later posted , "Also, I'm not even a Christian."

Representatives for Wilson did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.