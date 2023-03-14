Open in App
Missoula, MT
See more from this location?
Q2 News

Gagliardi named dean of University of Montana Law School

By MTN News,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wDjyi_0lIownwV00

MISSOULA – The University of Montana has tapped Elaine Gagliardi to serve as the dean of the Alexander Blewett III School of Law.

Gagliardi, an alumna of Montana’s only law school, has served as interim dean since June 2022 and has been a faculty member at the school since 1995.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue leading the Alexander Blewett III School of Law, an institution that means so much to our state,” Gagliardi said. “Our law school is the launchpad for legal minds in Montana, and I am eager to continue our positive momentum alongside the world-class faculty, top-tier staff and inspiring students that make this place so special.”

Gagliardi has worked with firms in Missoula, Connecticut, and Washington and has also served as a chair of the State Bar of Montana’s Business, Estates, Trust, Tax and Real Estate Section.

She also is one of a few elected to both the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel and the American College of Tax Counsel, as well as a co-author of two multivolume treatises published by Lexis Publishing.

After graduating from the law school, Gagliardi served as a law clerk for two other Alexander Blewett III School of Law graduates: James R. Browning, chief judge of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, and William J. Jameson, senior judge of the U.S. District Court of Montana.

Suzanne Tilleman, dean of UM’s College of Business, led the search committee that recommended Gagliardi for the position.

“Elaine’s passion for the Alexander Blewett III School of Law is contagious,” Tilleman said. “She has the experience, the vision and the relationship with Montana’s legal community to lead the school as it continues to bring together top-notch legal and public policy programs to serve the state, region and nation.”

As dean, Gagliardi also will oversee the University of Montana’s Department of Public Administration and Policy .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Montana State newsLocal Montana State
College students across Montana, legislators show broad support for House Bill 457
Missoula, MT2 days ago
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 657 Cases, 28 New Deaths
Missoula, MT2 days ago
Missoula could add new city districts; Missoula College getting new framework; DeFranco Jazz Fest returns today
Missoula, MT3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
History professor retires for third time after 56 years of teaching
Missoula, MT3 days ago
Meet the Rubber Boa, Montana's Tiny Boa Constrictor
Missoula, MT12 hours ago
This Is the City With the Worst Traffic in Montana
Missoula, MT2 days ago
Missoula Homes May Be More Dangerous Than The National Average
Missoula, MT2 days ago
Missoula to Celebrate 20 Years of ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ with Cast
Missoula, MT3 days ago
After falling short of Big Sky championship, Montana Grizzlies look toward the future
Missoula, MT2 days ago
Judge: USFWS wrong to balk at Bitterroot grizzly bear recovery
Missoula, MT3 days ago
News briefs: Freight train derailment and new Missoula schools superintendent
Missoula, MT3 days ago
Backcountry Hunters and Anglers Rendezvous returns to Missoula
Missoula, MT2 days ago
Popular Missoula Bank Will Spend $23 Million on New Building
Missoula, MT2 days ago
Missing Missoula woman Katharine Schreck found
Missoula, MT4 days ago
Mullan BUILD Project Construction in Missoula Continues
Missoula, MT2 days ago
Renowned author leaves bookstore ‘Breathless’
Hamilton, MT4 days ago
Corvallis schools "in a secure status" due to nearby mountain lion activity
Corvallis, MT5 days ago
Mining company stakes rare earth minerals claim in Bitterroot National Forest
Missoula, MT3 days ago
Human trafficking in Montana
Missoula, MT9 days ago
Missoula woman reflects on time as Jeopardy! contestant
Missoula, MT3 days ago
No quick trip to Seeley Lake with summer of construction
Seeley Lake, MT2 days ago
Body found on shoulder of I-90 east of Missoula
Missoula, MT5 days ago
Man Kidnaps Woman at Gunpoint in Missoula
Missoula, MT4 days ago
Lillian Louise Hanson
Saint Ignatius, MT3 days ago
String of burglaries reported in St. Ignatius
Saint Ignatius, MT3 days ago
Missoula Police officer assaulted with knife
Missoula, MT5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy