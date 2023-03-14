Open in App
Shelby, IA
Western Iowa Today

Keith Clarence Peterson Obituary

By Bennett Blake,

5 days ago
Services for 91 year old Keith Clarence Peterson, of Shelby, will be held on Friday, March 17th at Shelby United Lutheran Church at 10:30 a.m. Family will greet friends on Thursday, March 16th from 5-7 p.m. at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca.

Survivors include his children Marlene (Frank) Nelsen of Avoca. IA; Barb (Richard) Jablonski of Elk Horn, NE; Gail (Robin) Peterson of Shelby, IA; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; siblings Paul (Maerry Lee) Peterson of Shelby, IA; Bonnie (Paul) Pfankuch of Boise, ID; and Jeanette (Terry) Camm of Meridian, ID.

Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

