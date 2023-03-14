Open in App
Mason, MI
See more from this location?
WSYM FOX 47

From home buying to cardio drumming, Mason education courses got you covered

By Hannah McIlree,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gl5Fi_0lIovexl00

Mason Public Schools is offering a variety of courses to the community that are available for students, adults and seniors. Programs vary from a home buying course, ukulele guides and even cardio drumming.

Price points depend on the length and quantity of courses but many average about $10 to $15 per class.

Spring 2023 courses are being offered from April-June.

For program information and to sign up, click here

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mason, MI newsLocal Mason, MI
Lansing Community College (LCC) suspends classes due to cybersecurity threat
Lansing, MI3 days ago
Mason Girl Scouts donate 140 boxes of cookies to Michigan State students
Mason, MI5 days ago
Customers at the Courthouse Pub share how to skip work for the NCAA Tournament
Mason, MI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Elementary school in Corunna evacuated, parents asked to pick up children
Corunna, MI2 days ago
‘A very dark time’: SNAP cuts leave Michigan families, food banks struggling
Lansing, MI13 hours ago
Adrian Public Schools was Briefly in Secure Mode Friday
Adrian, MI2 days ago
Parent’s holstered gun lands on gym floor of Pinckney elementary school
Pinckney, MI1 day ago
Granger Waste Services is building a new facility in Lansing
Lansing, MI3 days ago
Lansing nonprofit installs Narcan vending machine to save lives
Lansing, MI1 day ago
Old Bag of Nails is just OK
Lansing, MI3 days ago
New Additions To Downtown Grand Ledge
Grand Ledge, MI2 days ago
Capital City BBQ in Lansing featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
Lansing, MI23 hours ago
Remember Mr. Fables in Grand Rapids and Their Mr. Fabulous Burger?
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
50 to 100 vehicle pileup closes freeway in Michigan
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Three cats, all in the same cage, rescued from the side of the road in Grand Ledge
Grand Ledge, MI2 days ago
Lansing School District graduation rate increases from last year
Lansing, MI5 days ago
‘Her love was effortless’: Ann Arbor pastor was a knitter, wordsmith and friend
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants launched their annual MDA campaign
Detroit, MI6 days ago
Superintendent Defends Vetting of Ex-Principal Following Discovery of “Fraudulent” Degree
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
The rise and fall of a wannabe marijuana magnate
Lansing, MI3 days ago
Detours, delays for over a year - Okemos Road Bridge still under construction
Lansing, MI2 days ago
2 Michigan universities have the best bang for your buck, says Princeton Review
Ann Arbor, MI3 days ago
New MSU security measures go into effect, walkout postponed due to weather
East Lansing, MI5 days ago
Meijer collaborates with Eaton Rapids artist for Women's History Month
Eaton Rapids, MI6 days ago
Lansing police seeks missing man
Lansing, MI3 days ago
Missing 34-year-old Lansing woman located
Lansing, MI5 days ago
I-96 reopens in Michigan after 150-vehicle pileup; 16 hurt
Portland, MI6 hours ago
Crews investigate fire at home on West Berry Ave. in Lansing
Lansing, MI3 days ago
REO Town Thrift Store Gala and Burlesque Extravaganza returns this weekend
Lansing, MI4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy