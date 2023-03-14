From home buying to cardio drumming, Mason education courses got you covered

Mason Public Schools is offering a variety of courses to the community that are available for students, adults and seniors. Programs vary from a home buying course, ukulele guides and even cardio drumming.
Price points depend on the length and quantity of courses but many average about $10 to $15 per class.
Spring 2023 courses are being offered from April-June.
For program information and to sign up, click here
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.
Follow us on Twitter
Like us on Facebook
Comments / 0