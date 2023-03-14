Open in App
Holt, MI
WSYM FOX 47

Holt Senior High School student arrested for having a handgun at school

By Katharine Finnerty,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hscgv_0lIovIjt00

A 16-year-old student at Holt Senior High School was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a school resource officer found a handgun in their backpack.

"They separated the student from the backpack and promptly determined it contained a loaded handgun," a news release from the Ingham County Sheriff's Office said.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office responded to the school, and the student was taken into custody and put in the Ingham County Youth Home.

"Sheriff [Scott] Wriggelsworth would like to recognize the astute and decisive actions of the Holt Security Team for their actions reference this incident," the release said.

The investigation report is being forwarded to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office for possible criminal charges.

