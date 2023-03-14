McCormick says Trump endorsed Oz days after he 'made it clear' he wouldn't say 2020 election was stolen

F ormer Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania David McCormick revealed that former President Donald Trump endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz just days after he told him he could not say the 2020 election was stolen.

According to McCormick's book, which came out on Tuesday, Trump told him, "You can't win unless you say the election was stolen."

"I made it clear to him I couldn't do that," he wrote.

McCormick, a veteran and former hedge-fund CEO, detailed that just three days later, Oz received Trump's endorsement, propelling him to a win in Pennsylvania's Republican primary.

A spokesperson for Trump did not respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

Oz went on to be defeated by then-Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is now a sitting Democratic senator for Pennsylvania.

According to McCormick, he wasn't seeking the former president's endorsement when he met with him. He had flown down upon hearing that Trump was considering endorsing his opponent.

He wrote that he requested Trump to "simply stay out of the race."

"Let us duke it out ourselves," he pleaded with Trump. "Let the voters decide on their own."

In a recent interview , McCormick also addressed speculation that he may seek Sen. Bob Casey's (D-PA) seat next year.

“It’s undecided is the short answer,” he said.

“I started and wrote the book [with] the motivation that the country’s headed in the wrong direction. I ran for the Senate in 2022 because I thought I could help," he explained.

McCormick added, “We haven’t decided whether it’s to run for the Senate, or maybe there’s other ways to serve.”